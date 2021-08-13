Lefthanders Day 2021: Narendra Modi, Barack Obama, Sachin Tendulkar and 10 Other Great Personalities

Lefthanders Day 2021: Only 10% of the world's population is left-handed, yet many of the world's most renowned people are left-handed.

Every year on August 13th, International Lefthander's Day is commemorated to honour the uniqueness and distinctions of left-handed people. Although just ten per cent of the world's population is left-handed, many of the world's most renowned people are left-handed. Let us know about the prominent left-handed people who are influencing the world on International Left-Handers Day.

NARENDRA MODI

According to the Indian Left-Handers' Club, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the world's biggest democracy, India, is a left-hander.

BARACK OBAMA

Barack Obama, the two-term President of the United States, is left-handed. Left-handed presidents include James Garfield, Herbert Hoover, Harry Truman, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, to name a few.

SACHIN TENDULKAR

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, dubbed the "God of Cricket," is proud of his left-handedness. "I may be left-handed, but I am always right," he tweeted once in a cheerful mood.

AMITABH BACHCHAN

Fans of the famous Bollywood actor Big B, often known as "the greatest actor of the century," are well aware of his left-handedness, which can be seen in nearly all of his films. In addition, he has received the renowned Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

BILL GATES

Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft and a tech mogul, requires no introduction. According to Forbes' real-time billionaire's list, Gates is the fourth richest person on the planet.

MARK ZUCKERBERG

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, has altered the way people use the internet for better or worse. Zuckerberg is a left-handed individual who ranks fifth among the world's wealthiest people.

JUSTIN BIEBER

Justin Bieber, commonly known as the "Prince of Pop," is a teen star. Bieber, who is left-handed, is well-known for his multi-genre songs. With 2.5 billion views, his music video "Baby" was once the most viewed video on YouTube.

STEVE JOBS

Jobs, the founder of Apple and an inspiration to generations of computer entrepreneurs, was a left-handed person. Jobs is regarded as a genius for the innovations and brand identity he instilled at Apple.

OPRAH WINFREY

Winfrey, the most famous talk show presenter, is left-handed and is known as the "Queen of All Media." Winfrey rose from poverty to become the wealthiest African-American of the twentieth century.

LADY GAGA

Lady Gaga, one of the most well-known people on the globe, is recognised for her musical diversity as well as her visual transformations. Gaga is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who is one of the best-selling musicians in the world.