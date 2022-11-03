Bangalore: LEAD, India's leading School Edtech company, has announced the launch of LEAD Championships 2022. An exclusive, national-level platform for students of LEAD-powered schools across India, LEAD Championships helps students from affordable schools in small towns to demonstrate their skills and to build confidence to succeed in life. LEAD Championships 2022 is open to 1.2 million+ students studying in pre-primary to Class 9 in 3000+ LEAD partner schools across India. This year, LEAD’s Championship includes 5 categories - Li'l Champs, English Champs, Science Champs, Quiz Champs, and Coding Champs.

The full Championship schedule, rules and regulations, evaluation criteria and submission forms are available at https://championships.leadschool.in/

Commenting on LEAD Championships 2022, Sumeet Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO, LEAD, said, “The foundation of lifelong confidence is established early on during childhood and strengthened with the right schooling. LEAD’s Student Championship brings hitherto unavailable exposure, opportunities and experiences to students of low-fee schools in India’s small towns, and helps them to build confidence by demonstrating their learning and skills on a national platform. With LEAD, students gain from holistic learning experiences that propel them to continually achieve newer heights.”

The ‘Li'l Champs’ and ‘English Champs’ categories will focus on building communication, elocution and public-speaking skills. With ‘Science Champs’, LEAD students will have the opportunity to demonstrate conceptual understanding of scientific concepts through projects that solve real-world problems. ‘Quiz Champs’ will test students’ general knowledge, including science, sports and entertainment. The newly introduced ‘Coding Champs’ category will provide students with an opportunity to code and design apps, an important 21st-century skill. Student entries can be either in individual or group format.

The winners of LEAD Championships 2022 will take home exciting prizes worth Rs. 10 lakh, including scholarships, laptops, tablets, LEAD Champions goodies and badges, in addition to the coveted LEAD Champions Trophy. All participants will receive digital certificates of participation. LEAD Championships 2022 will have three rounds, beginning with a qualifier round and culminating in an offline grand finale round in January 2023. This year, LEAD has also introduced LEAD Championship mascot Tiggy, a cheerleader and buddy to all students participating in the nation-wide competition!

In alignment with the vision of Atma-vishwas for Atmanirbhar Bharat, LEAD recently launched India’s first Student Confidence Index, which evaluates student confidence levels and has been developed in collaboration with Tata Institute of Social Sciences (LMRF, SMLS). The Confidence assessment is open to all students across India studying in Classes 6 - 10 and can be accessed at the company website.