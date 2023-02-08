Laxmi Nivasam Developers foray into Logistics Space with Laxmi Logistics

Hyderabad-based real estate developer Laxmi Nivasam Developers has officially announced the launch of Laxmi Logistics Parks across India starting with Chittoor, Sadasivpet & Lucknow. This marks the brand's foray into the warehousing and logistics business.

Laxmi Logistics Park will be constructing 6.75 lakh sq. ft warehousing space across 30 acres land. Built with an investment of approx. Rs 150 crore and will create 1200 job opportunities for the people in and around these cities.

Laxmi Logistics Park is expected to be the one stop solution for all top companies like Flipkart, Amazon, P&G etc., all over India.

Moreover, the company has provided the best option for investors who are looking for passive income. It offers 8-12 per cent monthly rental yield as return on investment (RoI) on purchase of 40-sq-yard land in the logistics park at an investment of Rs 5.24 lakh.

Speaking at the event, Rajendra Prasad Samundarpally, Chairman and Founder of Laxmi Nivasam Developers, said: "We are happy to launch Laxmi Logistics Park. This venture is going to change the face of Investments to the common man & is one step away from making One million Millionaires by 2035. It is going to be one of the biggest ever logistics spaces with a thought of making a common man as an owner in our company, we have started offering monthly rental incomes. Our properties are lavish and affordable for everyone. And we definitely thrive to spread aggressively across India”.

The company has few projects coming up all over India, starting with another logistic park in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Hotels & Resorts Jaipur, Varanasi, Cambodia, Chikmanglur and so on . It has recently taken up a 400-keys project in Yadadri, and completed its first phase with 140 keys.

Real estate sector is a fast growing sector and Hyderabad is definitely a role model city for all the realtors. Young investors are constantly looking for a good source of Passive income with minimum ticket & high yielding rental properties. As compared to other sectors like IT & Govt sectors, Real estate is always a safe bet and a great source to create Wealth. Laxmi Nivasam Developers has been serving in the industry since more than a decade. It has so much to offer. Its projects have attracted customers from both Telugu states.