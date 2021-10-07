Lakhimpur Kheri Horror: How It Unfolded

By Faizan Budhwani

The leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) of UP planned a black flag protest on Sunday (Oct 3) at 9 am in Lakhimpur Kheri's Tikunia against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.

The protest was reportedly to register farmers' objection and resistance against the statement by Teni in the recent past against farmer leaders. Several farmers came to the protest and blocked the road with black flags as a sign of protest, on Oct 3 around 4 pm the violence took place and left over a dozen people injured while eight including four farmers named, Nakshatra Singh (55), Daljeet Singh (35), Lavepreet Singh (20) and Gurvendra Singh (18) were killed after an SUV ran over them.

Four BJP workers were lynched and killed by the protesters. The incident took place when some BJP workers were going to receive Maurya. One of the vehicles belonged to Ashish Mishra, the son of Ajay Mishra Teni. SKM alleged that Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son was in the car when the incident took place, but later on, Ajay Kumar Mishra refuted all the allegations against his son and said he was not in the car when the incident took place and added that he also has video evidence of it.

A compromise seems to have been arrived between the protesting farmers and the Uttar Pradesh government following the talks with the Rakesh Tikait-led group and the state government. The compromise formula includes ex gratia of Rs 45 lakh each to kin of the deceased farmers, Rs 10 lakh each to those injured, government jobs to a family member of each of the four deceased farmers as per their qualification, and a judicial probe into the incident of violence.

The author is interning with Sakshi Post and is a student of Suchitra Academy, Hyderabad.