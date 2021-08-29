Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Hindi Songs To Celebrate The Birth Of Kanhaiya
This year on August 30, India will celebrate Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami. Lord Krishna's birth is commemorated on this day, which is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour. Krishna, Lord Vishnu's incarnation, was born on this day to Queen Devaki and her husband, King Vasudeva, according to Hindu legend.
On the eighth day (Ashtami) of Krishna Paksha or the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada, the celebration is held. This generally occurs in the months of August or September. Janmashtami will be observed on August 30 this year.
To seek the blessings of the Lord, on Janmashtami, devotees keep a fast, which they break after conducting the puja or the next morning. In Hindi, the breaking of the fast is referred to as "Paran,” which means "fulfillment of the vow.” After 5:58 a.m. on August 31, the paran can be completed. Devotees of Lord Krishna generally also like to celebrate the festival with dancing and singing as the lord was also known for ‘Raas-Leela.’
Here are some of the best songs to observe Janmashtami and celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
1. Woh Kisna Hai
Movie: Kisna
Music Director: Ismail Darbar
Singer: Sukhwinder Singh, S. P. Sailaja, Ayesha Darbar
2. Yashoda Ka Nandlala
Movie: Sanjog
Music Director: Laxmikant Pyarelal
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar
3. Shyam Teri Bansi Pukare
Movie: Geet Gaata Chal (1975)
Music Director: Ravindra Jain
Singer: Aarti Mukherji & Jaspal Singh
4. Govinda Aala Re Aala
Movie: Bluff Master (1963)
Music Director: Kalyanji Anandji
Singer: Mohammed Rafi
5. Achyutam Keshavam
Album: Krishna
Singer: Vikram Hazra
6. Aarti Kunj Bihari Ki
Album: AARTI VOL.5
Music Label: T-Series
Singer: Hariharan
7. Badi Der Bhai Nandlala
Movie: Khandan
Music Director: Ravi
Singer: Mohd. Rafi
8. Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari
Album: Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari Vol 2
Music Director: Shri Ravindra Jain
Singer: Ravindra Jain
9. Govind Bolo Hari Gopal Bolo
Movie: Johny Mera Naam (1970)
Music Director: Kalyanji- Anandji
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar
10. Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri Re
Movie: Khuddar (1982)
Music Director: Rajesh Roshan
Singer: Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar