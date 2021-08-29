Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Hindi Songs To Celebrate The Birth Of Kanhaiya

This year on August 30, India will celebrate Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami. Lord Krishna's birth is commemorated on this day, which is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour. Krishna, Lord Vishnu's incarnation, was born on this day to Queen Devaki and her husband, King Vasudeva, according to Hindu legend.

On the eighth day (Ashtami) of Krishna Paksha or the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada, the celebration is held. This generally occurs in the months of August or September. Janmashtami will be observed on August 30 this year.

To seek the blessings of the Lord, on Janmashtami, devotees keep a fast, which they break after conducting the puja or the next morning. In Hindi, the breaking of the fast is referred to as "Paran,” which means "fulfillment of the vow.” After 5:58 a.m. on August 31, the paran can be completed. Devotees of Lord Krishna generally also like to celebrate the festival with dancing and singing as the lord was also known for ‘Raas-Leela.’

Here are some of the best songs to observe Janmashtami and celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna

1. Woh Kisna Hai

Movie: Kisna

Music Director: Ismail Darbar

Singer: Sukhwinder Singh, S. P. Sailaja, Ayesha Darbar

2. Yashoda Ka Nandlala

Movie: Sanjog

Music Director: Laxmikant Pyarelal

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar

3. Shyam Teri Bansi Pukare

Movie: Geet Gaata Chal (1975)

Music Director: Ravindra Jain

Singer: Aarti Mukherji & Jaspal Singh

4. Govinda Aala Re Aala

Movie: Bluff Master (1963)

Music Director: Kalyanji Anandji

Singer: Mohammed Rafi

5. Achyutam Keshavam

Album: Krishna

Singer: Vikram Hazra

6. Aarti Kunj Bihari Ki

Album: AARTI VOL.5

Music Label: T-Series

Singer: Hariharan

7. Badi Der Bhai Nandlala

Movie: Khandan

Music Director: Ravi

Singer: Mohd. Rafi

8. Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari

Album: Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari Vol 2

Music Director: Shri Ravindra Jain

Singer: Ravindra Jain

9. Govind Bolo Hari Gopal Bolo

Movie: Johny Mera Naam (1970)

Music Director: Kalyanji- Anandji

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar

10. Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri Re

Movie: Khuddar (1982)

Music Director: Rajesh Roshan

Singer: Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar