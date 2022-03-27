Know The Difference Between CUCET And CUET 2022

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released a notification regarding the Central Universities Entrance Test or CUET 2022 on March 27th. There is a lot of confusion between CUCET 2022 and CUET 2022 exams.

CUET 2022:

CUET is an undergraduate admission to any of the 45 central universities which are under the centre. The CUET examination would be for undergraduate courses in science, arts, and commerce. The CUET Scores may not be taken into consideration by IGNOU, Agriculture University, and Aviation University. Students who want to enter the 45 central universities should write the CUET examination 2022.

Earlier, out of 45 central universities, only 14 universities used to have CUET exam, and the remaining universities used to have their own entrance examination. Some of the universities used to take students based on their merit. CUET is the revamped version of the CUCET examination.

