Kisan Diwas: Chingari Inspires Youth to Embrace Modern Day Farming

India’s leading short video app, Chingari today kicked off a special campaign on the occasion of Kisan Diwas. In a short span of time, Chingari has emerged as the most preferred app in the country and enjoys massive popularity among the youth. Riding on its diverse user base, Chingari is celebrating Kisan Diwas with a view of encouraging Indians to look up to farming as a desirable profession.

Mr. Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Chingari said, “At Chingari, we strive to be different in our approach. We are aware of our youth connect and as a socially responsible company, we aim to harness it towards nation-building and encourage modern-day farming. Our campaign for Kisan Diwas is a step in that direction. The aim is to create awareness around the Indian farmers and the painstaking efforts that they put in to grow their produce and harvest it.”

As a part of the campaign, Chingari has tied up with popular farmer creators such as Mr. CV Prakash - Founder of CVHydro, Mr. Pramod Nimbalkar - Founder of Farmer’s Food Factory based in Badlapur and Mr. Vaibhav Deshpande, Founder of Deshpande Farms based in Marathawada who are connected to the field of farming. They will be sharing their tips and experiences with other users on the app and encouraging them to take up farming. Chingari will also be giving an opportunity to other creators who are connected to farming to showcase their work and share their inspiring stories.

“Chingari is uniquely positioned in the market. While entertainment is a big driver, people also come to our platform to share tips and create informational content. Through our Kisan Diwas campaign, we aim to inspire the youth of the country to take up farming. One does not need to have a big farm or land parcel to be a farmer; they can start something in their own backyard or balcony and scale it up,” says Mr. Deepak Salvi, Co-founder & COO, Chingari.

In 2021, Chingari has crafted many notable campaigns such as #SheGotSpark campaign, which was launched on the occasion of Women’s Day and “Apna Mask” which was launched with the objective to spread awareness in regards to the right way to wear a mask. The app is ending the year with another notable campaign #ProudFarmer that will encourage people to look up to farming.