Kim Jong Un Surprises Korean's Veteran News Anchor With A Gift

Kim Jong Un surprised a North Korean news anchor on television screens for more than 50 years. She was given a posh apartment by Kim. Ri Chun Hi has delivered news of some of North Korea's most momentous events over her career spanning more than half a century from the death of founding father Kim Il Sung in 1994 to its first nuclear weapons test in 2006.

The photos of Kim and Ri are going viral on all social media platforms. In the photo, one could see Ri, who is in her late 70s, with Kim Jong Un at a riverside apartment complex in the capital Pyongyang. According to the reports, Ri told Kim that her new home was just like a hotel and her family had stayed up all night in tears of deep gratitude.

Kim told her she was one of the treasures of the nation after working as a presenter since her girlhood.

Ahead of the 110th anniversary of founding leader Kim II Sung (Kim Jong Un's grandfather), North Korea had announced the completion of the apartment complex. According to the KCNA report, "The younger Kim started the project to gift the homes to those who have contributed to the prosperity and development of the country."

