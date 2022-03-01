Kili Paul Thanks PM Modi For Praising Him In His Mann Ki Baat Address

Kili Paul who gained internationl fame for lip-syncing and dancing to many Indian hits took to his Instagram and thanked Prime Minister Narendra for his kind words about him. We all know that PM Modi during his Mann Ki Baat session, praised Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul who created ripples on social media by lip-syncing numerous Indian songs.

On the Republic Day, both of them also did a video lip-syncing India's national anthem. Kili Paul on his Instagram wrote, "I’m so happy for this and thank u Sir. I’m so mind blown to wake up to such beautiful news. This inspired me a million times." Here is the post made by Kili Paul.

PM Modi in his Mann Ki Baat speech said, "These days, two Tanzanian siblings, Kili Paul and his sister Neema, are in the news a lot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and I'm sure you too, must have heard about them. They have a passion, a craze for Indian music and for this reason they are also very popular. Their technique of lip sync shows how hard they work at it."

Kili Paul shot to fame after his lip-sync video on the song "Raatan Lambiyan" from the movie Shershaah. After that, he posted many videos where one could see him and his sister lip-syncing to numerous famous Bollywood songs and they will dance to the songs. Kili Paul and Neema Paul enjoy an incredible fan following.