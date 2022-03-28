Kids Inherit Intelligence and Emotional Strength From Mothers, Not Fathers

Kids inherit intelligence and emotional strength from their mothers but not from their fathers! Yes! What you read is absolutely right! Many times we come across questions like "This child has his father's eyes, mother's nose, grandfather's hair, etc.," But my dear readers, according to studies, children inherit intelligence and emotional strength from their moms but not from their dads.

The study was published in a journal, Psychology Spot dates back to a sample survey done in the year 1994. In the survey, more than 12,000 people aged between 1-22 were interviewed and they have been asked many questions on different factors including race, education level, socioeconomic status, and similar questions were asked to mothers as well. After analysis, the intelligence gene was linked to the X chromosome, a female chromosome.

In another study, it was said that females have twice the number of X chromosomes and are more likely to pass on the intelligence genes to their children.

One more interesting news is that the genetics of the mom's side will play a key role in deciding how intelligent a child is. We all know that mothers play a prominent role in taking care of their children and they have a major influence on their kids.

Studies also say that the intelligence rates get boosted in children whose mothers are emotionally viable. Emotionally active parents influence children's intellect, cognitive intelligence, personality, and rational thinking.

