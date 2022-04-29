Kidney Stones and Urinary Problems in Summer

Raised Temperatures in summer season brings lots of changes in Hydration status of the body, hence it may predispose for formation of kidney stones and more importantly symptoms may get unmasked in old stone patients with stone symptoms this season stone sizes many range from few

millimeters which produce severe symptoms but most of the times manageable with medical expulsion therapy. There is a chance that stone sizes growing beyond certain limit which may need endoscopic interventions by urologist. In most of the symptomatic cases stones may get stuck in

ureter, which carries urine from Kidney to bladder.

Stone diseases can affect all ages to both sexes but most commonly seen in the middle aged people. Calcium oxalate stones are the most common type of stones that form the bulk in most cases.

Symptoms typically are severe pain in one side of back radiating to front of stomach, may be associated with vomiting, burning in urine, frequency, urgency of urination, etc. People who seem to have sufferings with these symptoms have to be attended and evaluated by a urologist for further

treatment. Good preventive measures can keep you away from these dangerous conditions.

Staying Hydrated - Staying hydrated all day is key. Human body's requirement of water intake per day changes with the profession of individuals, people who work under the sun, people who already have a history of the stone disease need more than the common needs. Adequate water should be consumed to maintain a urine output of 1.5 litres per day which comes to an average intake of 3 to 3.5 litres per day.

Food items rich in oxalates such as nuts, tea, coffee, spinach, beetroots should be avoided as much as possible. Limit animal protein to minimum and reducing salt intake to minimum is also equally important.

Dr Sampath Kumar , Senior Urologist and Andrologist, Kamineni Hospitals, Vijayawada