Kavitha Chitram book launch and Matti Manishi film preview by actor-writer Harshavardhan.

Book launch of 'Kavitha Chitram' written by actor and writer Basangi Suresh and movie preview of Basangi Suresh starrer 'Matti Manishi' were held at Ramanaidu Studios.

Actor, writer and director Harshavardhan was the chief guest and Padma Shri awardee Chintala Venkata Reddy was the guest of honour. This Kavita Chitram book launch and 'Matti Manishi' film preview was hosted by actor and writer Harshavardhan.

Parody Guruswamy entertained the audience with his parody, reverse songs and standup comedy.

Painter, film lyricist Thumbali Shivaji, film directors, SS Patnaik, Karri Balaji, Kali Charan, Madhusudana Rao, music director Sahini Srinivas, 'Matti Manishi' director Viraj Varma, actors Naveen, Harinayak and others participated in this program.

Padma Shri awardee Chintala Venkata Reddy said:



My technique is a process of fertilizing the infertile land in cultivated land. It was patented in 2004. Knowing this, in 2006, American President George Bush came on an unofficial visit and after talking to me, he congratulated me for doing a lot of good work for humanity. All I did as a farmer was write for a patent. They have scientifically examined them and approved them. Our Prime Minister Modi also mentioned this in Mann Ki Baat.'



Actor and writer Harsh Vardhan says:

Today I met a wonderful person who said that Padma Shri awardee Mr. Chintala Venkata Reddy is a scientist and his success is not a small success, but an inspiration to the depressed farmers. The demo film 'Mattimanishi' inspired by him is good, I want his biopic to come out as well. Basangi Suresh has done well in the lead role in Mattimanishi, I think it will serve as a good promotional film for him.



Shades Studio CEO Devi Prasad said:

Basangi Suresh is very passionate about the film industry, taking voluntary retirement from government job and making short films, he is inspiring people like us.

Basangi Suresh says:

He thanked the chief guest Harshavardhan, Padma Shri awardee Mr. Chintala Venkata Reddy, who inspired him to shoot Matti Manishi, who attended the program, illustrator Thumbali Shivaji, who helped in the design of the Katha Chitram book, Shades studio head Deviprasad Baliwada, who helped in the making of the Matti Manishi demo film.