Kamineni Hospitals Opens New Hospital in Kurnool

Hyderabad: Kamineni Hospitals on Wednesday announced the opening of a 150-bed super speciality hospital in Kurnool.

Branded as Gemcare Kamineni Hospitals, Kurnool, the new hospital, which has been set up with an investment of Rs 150 crore, will take healthcare services in Kurnool to the next level.

Apart from the new hospital, the healthcare major will also expand its cancer unit in 2023 by adding 75 beds with Rs 75 crore investment.

Kamineni Hospitals, which has an expertise and a vision to offer world-class clinical care at affordable prices, will provide healthcare services in over 20 specialties at Gemcare Kamineni Hospitals.

The specialities offered include cardiac sciences, neuro sciences, anaesthesia, critical care, general medicine, medical and surgical gastroenterology, ENT, general & minimal access surgery, plastic / cosmetic surgery, renal transplantation, urology, joint replacement surgeries, diabetology, endocrinology, nephrology, pulmonology and rheumatology.

