Kamineni Hospitals Introduces Free Preventive Health Checkup for Women on International Women's Day

Hyderabad:On the occasion of International Women’s Day (8th March), Kamineni Hospitals – LB Nagar, is offering a Free Preventive Health Checkup package for women from 8th – 31st March, 2023. In an effort to prioritize women's health and make it more affordable, the hospital providing a range of essential tests, as well as consultations with a gynaecologist and dietician done at no cost.

The package includes Complete blood picture, Complete urine examination, Hemoglobin, blood grouping, Random blood sugar test, TSH, ESR and consultations with a Gynaecologist and Dietician, all of which will be conducted at ZERO cost. Additionally, Kamineni Hospitals is offering a 50% discount on the cost of medical tests and a 20% discount on surgeries.

In addition to the free preventive health checkup package, Kamineni Fertilty Center is also hosting a FREE FERTILITY CAMP. This package includes a Doctor Consultation, Ultrasound, Semen analysis, and Male & Female fertility counselling. The aim of this initiative is to provide women and their partners with the necessary support and medical care to start a family. This offer is also available at Kamineni Fertility Centre at King Koti & Kokapet and is valid from 8th – 31st March, 2022.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Gayatri Kamineni, COO at Kamineni Hospitals said, "We recognize the importance of women's health and want to ensure that every woman has access to preventive healthcare. By offering this package, we hope to encourage women to prioritize their health and wellbeing. We invite all women to take advantage of this free package on this International Women's Day, let's celebrate women and their health."

