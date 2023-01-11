Kamineni Beats Scoliosis with Innovative Surgery to Give New Lease of Life to 17-year-old Girl 

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Kamineni Hospitals, King Koti, Hyderabad, have successfully performed a Spine Deformity Correction procedure on a young girl.

The patient, a 17-year-old girl from Latur in Maharashtra, was brought to the hospital a week ago with deformity on the left side. The parents had first noted this condition when the girl was 10 years old. In 2015, the patient was recommended for anterior lumbar deformity correction surgery, but at that time her parents were not willing to let her undergo the procedure.

On examination, it was seen that her left shoulder was elevated, with left-sided truncal shift and deep crease on the right side of her back, coupled with mild tenderness in the apical region.Her neurological parameters were normal. After further evaluation, it was determined that the patient was suffering from Lenke Type 5 scoliosis, which, if not treated early, can have severe cosmetic implications, and severe lower back ache,among other problems.The patient’s radiograph in standing position showed left-sided, T-L type scoliosis, with D12 as the apex.

Cases of spinal dysmorphia are corrected or improved via surgical procedure. Surgical techniques can include anterior/posterior fusion or combined anteroposterior fusion. Anterior techniques include instrumentation of the front of the spine. Anterior fusion is now a widely accepted procedure in thoracolumbar and lumbar deformities. Posterior techniques include posterior instrumentation and fusion with pedicle screws as anchors, without using an anterior approach.

The combined techniques involve two steps: 1. Anterior release and fusion, and 2. Posterior instrumentation and fusion at multiple segments. A combination of both stages is used for the most serious cases.

Speaking about this patient, Dr.Shrikant Ega, Consultant Spine Surgeon, Kamineni Hospitals, King Koti, said that both options were discussed with the patient and her parents, including their pros and cons and the potential complications in each case. The parents eventually opted for posterior surgery. The team of doctors planned on performing scoliosis posterior deformity correction and fusion surgery with neuromonitoring. Following the corrective surgery, the girl now has no neurologic deficits. She was discharged from hospital in good condition.

"We are happy that we were able to provide this patient with a successful treatment option for her Lenke Type 5 scoliosis. We strive to give our patients the best possible care and treatment outcomes,” said Dr.Shrikant Ega.