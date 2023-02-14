The Joy of Travelling After Retirement

Ageing is an extraordinary process where life gives you time, experiences and wisdom to live your life better than before. Retirement adds in to give you ample time which you might have longed for in your youthful days.

SilverWings Travellers Sadhna Saxena (65) & Neeraj Saxena(67) from Noida, Uttar Pradesh can't agree more to this thought and have made the most of their retirement.

Travel is not new to Neeraj & Sadhna ji. Neeraj ji led a dynamic work life where he shifted base 28 times in his 41 years of service. After getting retired from a busy banking job in 2016, the couple decided to make use of the time in hand and took up leisure travelling to explore the world. Neeraj ji says, 'I am enjoying my retired life. I get to appreciate all the beautiful things I noticed on my way up the ladder but could not stop to relish them'.

The joy of travelling doubled for them when they started travelling with a group of similar aged like-minded people. They feel relaxed and celebrate more as there is some mental comfort with such a group.

You find people in the same boat as yours and that inspires one to take on life's challenges head on. Narrating one such incident, the couple recalled that when they planned a recent trip to Andaman they did not anticipate any physical illness. However just close to the travel day Neeraj ji developed severe back ache and the couple was in a fix. They initially decided to call off the trip but then encouraged each other to let things flow.Being frequent travellers with SilverWings Holidays, they decided that if at all they will feel any discomfort they will at best stay back at the hotel to take rest and let the team take care. The only request they made to their trusted travel partner was to arrange for a wheelchair at the airport. Neeraj & Sadhna ji were much relieved to see that a few fellow passengers had also opted for wheelchairs. That gave them immense confidence. Life is a series of spontaneous and natural changes- don't resist them but flow with them. That's what made a difference to the Saxenas and they had one of the most wonderful trip of their life.

For Sadhna Ji the whole experience of bonding and spending time with her husband is exceptionally beautiful. She keeps herself engaged and active by enjoying various activities like participating in events and pursuing her hobbies. They encourage everyone to take life as it comes. Whatever life may give you, keep on smiling!