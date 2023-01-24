Jio Expands True5G Services to 8 More Cities in AP and Telangana

Reliance Jio Infocomm has expanded its 5G coverage to 8 more cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Chittoor, Kadapa, Narasaraopet, Ongole, Rajamahendravaram, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh and Nalgonda in Telangana are the eight cities in Telugu States which are set to get Jio True 5G from Tuesday.

Previously, Jio rolled out the 5G services in Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati, Nellore, Eluru, Kakinada, Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Khammam in Telangana.

With this expansion, 16 cities in AP and 6 cities in Telangana are now providing JioTrue5G services to the customers.

Along with AP and Telangana, Jio announced the largest ever Jio True 5G roll-out with 50 cities across 17 States/UT. With this launch, Jio users across 184 cities will be now enjoying True 5G services.

Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in most of these cities. Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting today.

Commenting on the occasion, Jio Spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to extend Jio True 5G services to a few more Cities in AP and Telangana.

We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023. The entire nation will be able to enjoy and benefit from Jio True 5G services by December 2023.

We are grateful to the State Governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for their continuous support in our quest to digitize every region.”

Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage that makes it the only TRUE 5G network in India:

1. Stand-alone 5G architecture with Zero dependency on 4G network

2. The largest & best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, 26 GHz bands

3. Carrier Aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation

