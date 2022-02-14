Jeep ® India today announced the name of their most anticipated offering for the Indian market, a 7-seater SUV - the Jeep Meridian. The name has been carefully chosen for the customer’s sensibilities, keeping in mind the relevance and importance of this model for the Indian market. The Jeep Meridian encapsulates the core DNA of the Jeep brand, an innate need to travel and make new adventures possible.

For Jeep, the name of the vehicle was the first step. A list of 70 different names were studied including a few global Jeep names. However, for an SUV that is completely ‘Made in India’ - a name with strong relevance and resonance to the market was required. The name is inspired by the line which passes through the length of India connecting some of the most beautiful states and cultures.

The ‘Made in India’ Jeep Meridian will be the first 7-seater SUV for Indian customers and fulfils an important commitment to the Indian market. The Jeep Meridian will be a combination of refinement, sophistication, class-leading performance, and unmatched capability.

Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said on the occasion, "Jeep is an iconic brand, globally recognized for its capable SUVs. The Jeep brand’s journey in India has been legendary and we hope to build on this, with another equally legendary SUV - the Jeep Meridian. Developed specifically for the Indian customer, we have delivered a sophisticated and capable SUV ready to harness a unique segment opportunity.

Our product offensive for 2022 and beyond will continue to illustrate our commitment to India as we work towards strengthening our market presence. The Jeep Meridian will further push the brand's attractiveness and transform the product portfolio for the Indian market.”

Sharing his excitement on the announcement, Mr. Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep India said, “The Jeep Meridian is our latest offering for the Indian market as part of our 2022 product strategy. We wanted to announce the name with an innovative activation and the K2K drive through the length of India is in line with the name of our new model. We tested the SUV on every kind of terrain India has to offer – by taking it on a challenging journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.”

“We are proud to say, the Jeep Meridian performed flawlessly. We are delighted to deliver today, a car that is both Made-in-India and Made-for-India for our customers anticipating the Meridian. From performance to looks and comfort to off-roading prowess, the Jeep Meridian is truly unmatched in its category” he added.

Staying true to its name, the Jeep Meridian was camouflaged in a unique and innovative design, capturing some of the most recognizable icons and cultures of the states which lie on the Meridian-77 passing through the length of India. These include the famous India Gate from Delhi, the camel of Rajasthan, the tiger of Madhya Pradesh, the flag of Maharashtra, the elephant of Karnataka, the coconut tree of Kerala, among others.

The exceptionally camouflaged Jeep Meridian traversed across Ladakh, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, New Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, elegantly navigating the most arduous topographical challenges. The Jeep Meridian covered a distance of more than 5,000 kms through India testing its performance on various parameters of build quality, engineering, and capability.

Watch video: Introducing the New Jeep Meridian

The Jeep Meridian is truly an SUV that consumers can now look forward to drive with a lot of passion, excitement, and confidence. The Jeep Meridian will deliver on everything that is truly Jeep, emblematic of its DNA and a product delivering sophistication with the heart of an adventure-seeking persona.

Jeep Meridian launches in India mid-2022, with local specifications and pricing being announced closer to launch.

