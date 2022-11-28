Jaslok Hospital Launches Its Clinic In Hyderabad

Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, a leading hospital in Mumbai, today announced the launch of its clinic in Hyderabad. The clinic will focus on Functional Neurosurgery which has been practiced in Hyderabad for more than a decade. However, as the depth, expansion and pioneer execution of these procedures is not available, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai decided to bring their services to Hyderabad to address this treatment gap.

Functional neurosurgery is a neurosurgical procedure done for alleviating symptoms of various central nervous system disorders that do not have any gross anatomical abnormality. Functional neurosurgery involves precise surgical targeting of anatomic structures to modulate neurologic function. Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) is a surgical procedure which involves implantation of electrodes in the brain to the targeted nucleus. The electrodes are connected to a pacemaker who is also implanted inside the body. DBS is an approved treatment for Parkinson disease, tremors, dystonia, epilepsy, and various other movement disorders.

Jaslok Hospital has great experience with functional neurosurgery and deep brain stimulation. Dr Paresh Doshi who is the founder and director of Functional Neurosurgery at Jaslok Hospital has built an excellent department with Dr Manish Baldia, Dr Neha Rai and Dr Raj Agarbattiwala (Neurosurgeons), Dr Sonali Vasnik (Neurophysiologist), Pettrausp Wadia (Neurologist) Bharati Karkera (Parkinson care nurse), Bhagyashree Malhotra (Neuropsychologist), and Pankaj Khadye (Secretary).

Jitendra Haryan, CEO of Jaslok Hospital, said, "We are thrilled to be expanding our neurosciences services and offerings to patients beyond Mumbai. We would like to extend our heartiest gratitude to the government of Hyderabad, who has extended their support in establishing this project. We believe this initiative will be impactful and with the success of this project, we look forward to collaborating with more states in India.

Dr. Swathi Prathipati, Director Sia Life Hospital, said, “We are glad to join hands with Jaslok Hospital to assist all the Telangana citizens through our Hyderabad office. Jaslok Hospital is well-known around India, and we believe this functional neurology clinic will substantially enhance the service delivery and help provide comfort to the patients.”

Dr Paresh Doshi recently worked with a patient who had progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) syndrome. It was one of the first DBS surgeries to be done by any team of doctors in India for a patient with PSP, where they placed four electrodes inside the brain of a patient. Another example of Dr Doshi’s ability can be seen in his attempt to cure depression with DBS which proved successful and provided the patient a lifetime of relief.