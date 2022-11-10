Jaipur Literature Festival 2023: Literature is a reflection of a society, its people, and their cultures. Over the last fifteen years, the Jaipur Literature Festival has evolved as an inclusive platform that represents the diversity of languages and celebrates translated works of literature. Translation allows different cultures to connect, interact, and enrich one another. In the 2023 edition of the literary extravaganza, the Jaipur Literature Festival will feature some of the most renowned translators from across the globe.

The Festival is set to run from 19th – 23rd January, 2023 at Hotel Clarks, Amer, Jaipur.

The third list of speakers, announced today, has some of the most critically acclaimed writers. The list includes the award-winning Portuguese writer Ana Filomena Amaral; eminent journalist, writer, and translator Arunava Sinha; Sahitya Akademi award-winner Aruna Chakravarti; author Bibek Debroy; Italian writer Giorgio Montefoschi; leading bi-lingual editor Mani Rao; writer and translator Manisha Chaudhry; translator and columnist Mini Krishnan; Padmabhushan awardee Mridul Kirti; music, diplomat & India’s Ambassador to UAE and Egypt Navdeep Suri; publisher and translator Oscar Pujol; leading and multilingual scholar in the fields of translation, language politics and identity Rita Kothari; contemporary Indian writer and artist Saaz Aggarwal; author Saskya Jain; feminist writer and publisher Urvashi Butalia; author Vineet Gill; and celebrated poet, music and cinema scholar Yatindra Mishra.

The previously announced list of speakers includes renowned authors and translators such as Daisy Rockwell, Anamika, Anu Singh Choudhary, Navtej Sarna, Jerry Pinto, Rana Safvi, and Tiffany Tsao.

The 16th edition of the world's ‘greatest literary show’ will also feature an impressive line-up of award-winning poets, including the recipient of the SAARC Literature Award for contribution to contemporary South Asian Poetry in 2013 Abhay K; novelist, literary journalist, and translator, Anupama Raju; Estonian poet Doris Kareva, and recipient of the English PEN Translates Award Ko Ko Thett.

