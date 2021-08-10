Islamic New Year 2021: Date, History And Its Significance

Muharram 2021: Muharram, also known as Muharram-ul-Haram, is the first month of the Islamic Year, or Hijri calendar, and is regarded as the second holiest month after Ramzan. Muslims believe that Prophet Mohammad, God's messenger and the final prophet given to mankind, called the month of Muharram "the Sacred Month of Allah" and therefore a highly fortunate month. The new Muslim lunar calendar includes 12 months and begins with the sighting of the moon. The number of days, however, is either 354 or 355, which is 11 days less than the Gregorian calendar. The month of Dhul al-Hijjah marks the end of the Hijri calendar.

Date

On August 10, the Islamic year is slated to begin. Authorities in numerous West Asian nations will proclaim the start of the new year, once again based on the sighting of the moon. It will be known as Hijri 1443 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin, or the Year of the Hijra), indicating that it has been 1,443 years since Prophet Mohammad was compelled to leave Mecca for Medina.

History

When the Prophet Mohammad and his followers were compelled to leave Mecca and travel to Medina in 622 AD, the Islamic new year, or the Hijri calendar, began. The Prophet Mohammad and his followers were likewise barred from propagating the Islamic message in Mecca and endured persecution before being expelled. That incident occurred 1,443 years ago. Following the conquest of Mecca in 629 AD, he returned to the city.

The month of mourning and prayers

Even though many nations declare a public holiday to commemorate the start of the Islamic calendar, there are no celebrations whatsoever. The most common misunderstanding about Muharram is that it is a month of celebration, when in fact it is the polar opposite. The month is particularly significant for Shia Muslims, a branch of Islam distinct from Sunnis.

On the 10th of Muharram in 680 AD, Imam Hussain, the son of Hazrat Ali and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad was martyred in the Battle of Karbala. Ashura is the day on which Shia Muslims commemorate Imam Hussain's martyrdom throughout the first ten days of the holy month.