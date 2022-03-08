International Women's Day: 5 Inspiring Shows To Watch With Your Girl Gang

Women’s Day Special: Women in today's films and web series are determined and eager to take over the world, just like their real-life counterparts. They motivate, encourage, and inspire millions of people all around the world to be better people and strive for a better future. As the globe prepares to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, nothing could be more inspiring than watching some female-led entertainment. Featuring so many women-centric web series accessible on multiple platforms, here are five of the finest, each with a strong lead actress.

Miriam Maisel: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Miriam "Midge" Maisel is a role model for many. Set in the 1950s and 1960s London, when a woman's success was determined by her marital status, she overcomes all odds by choosing to be a single mother and take control of her profession. Midge (played by Rachel Brosnahan) empowers women to recognise their self-worth and break away from conventional standards, and it's a character to admire.

After three fantastic seasons of delighting fans, Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, which is presently available on Amazon Prime Video, allows viewers to witness her pursue her passion and prosper as a strong single woman. Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegan, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Luke Kirby feature in the web series, which is written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.

Also Read: Here Are Places to Celebrate Women's Day in Hyderabad

Emily from Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Emily in Paris is a tale about Emily Cooper, a young American lady who enjoys her exciting new life while juggling work, friends, and romance. It was created by Darren Star. Lily Collins plays the eponymous character, with Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, and Lucas Bravo playing crucial parts. Emily not only provides us with fashion advice and insights about trends and labels, but she also motivates women to never give up, even in the most trying of circumstances. Despite some harsh criticism of the show's narrative, Emily's quick wit and never-say-die attitude are winning the hearts of those who watch it.

Anamika from "The Fame Game" (Netflix)

Madhuri Dixit, the queen of the late 1980s and 1990s, made her much-anticipated OTT debut on the web platform with The Fame Game, after wowing audiences on the big screen. The series is directed by Sri Rao and tells the story of a superstar who mysteriously vanishes. Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, and Manav Kaul feature in the key roles. The Dhak Dhak girl has captivated the hearts of admirers all around the world with her outstanding portrayal of the character. Every moment in the series was a joy to watch, as we witnessed the lovely actress bring out the character's depth and many facets and portray them with the greatest skill.

Umang from Four More Shots Please! (Amazon Prime Video)

The series follows the friendship of four strong women: Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J, and it tackles issues such as being a single mother, bisexuality and accepting one's own body. While Umang (Banji J) acknowledges her sexuality and has friends who support her, her lover, Samara (Lisa Ray), is completely closed off. The show highlights how her character defies conventional expectations and celebrates her sexual orientation openly.

Aarya from Aarya (Hotstar)

Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi co-created Sushmita Sen's online programme "Aarya". Sushmita Sen plays a mother who is concerned about her children in the episode. In both seasons of Arya, this diva delivered a powerful performance. The actor motivates people by demonstrating her bravery and fearlessness. The actress commanded every scene in the series and expertly handled every emotion, including disappointment, betrayal, love, fury, and frustration.

Watching these five women be as powerful as they've always been is all the motivation you'll need on Women's Day to change and make a difference.