International Men's Day Quotes, Messages to Show Appreciation for Him

Happy International Men's Day 2021: Every year on November 19, International Men's Day is observed. The day is observed to honour all of the men in our lives and to recognise their contributions to making society a better place. The goal of the day is to promote strong male role models and increase awareness of men's health.

Other goals of the day, according to Internationalmensday.com, are to recognise and celebrate men's positive contributions to society, to raise awareness of discrimination against men, to promote gender equality and enhance gender relations, and to build a safer and better world. In the year 1999, the first International Men's Day was observed.

Here are some wishes, images, quotes, messages, and greetings to post with your loved ones on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media sites if you are honouring the men in your life.

International Men's Day 2021 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages:

You hold a special place in my life, and today is a day to celebrate all that you are and stand for. Happy International Men's Day!

Wishing all the men in my life a happy International Men's Day. You are loved and appreciated today and always!

God created men to follow his teachings based on love and respect, all men should do so, and the earth would be a better place to live. Happy International Men's Day!

The beauty of all men is that each has a special quality, and it is incredible when you discover their true heart. Happy International Men's Day!

"When a man is denied the right to live the life he believes in, he has no choice but to become an outlaw." - Nelson Mandela.

Shout out to all the men who, despite all odds and obstacles, paved the way for themselves in this over-ambitious world. May you get more strength and love. Happy International Men's Day!

"A great man is a torch in the darkness, a beacon in superstition's night, an inspiration and a prophecy." - Robert Green Ingersoll.

A real man is one who can cry freely, express his emotions without judgement, and live a life without the burdens of patriarchy. Wishing you have the strength to do it all. Happy International Men's Day!

"No great man lives in vain. The history of the world is but the biography of great men." - Thomas Carlyle.

A day to celebrate the warmth and strength a man brings in our lives. Happy International Men's Day!

"A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society." - BR Ambedkar.

A man does not need to use physical force to demonstrate his power. It's all about tackling life's obstacles without fear. I wish you a happy International Men's Day!