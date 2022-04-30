International Labour Day 2022 Date, Importance and History

International Labour Day 2022: International Workers' Day, commonly known as Labour Day in most countries, is observed every year on May 1. It recognises employees' contributions to society and their willingness to make sacrifices. It is also known as May Day in India. It rose to popularity in India in 1923, when the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan, led by Comrade Singaravelar, organised the first national festivities in the country. A resolution was approved saying that the government should provide everyone with a national holiday on Labor Day, and the holiday has been observed every year since then.

"Kamgar din" or "Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas" in Hindi, "Uzhaopalar Naal" in Tamil, and "Kamgar Diwas" in Marathi are some of the names given to Labour Day in India. The first Labour Day was observed in the Indian province of Madras in 1923. Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day are two names for May 1st.

In most nations, public and government offices, schools, and universities are all closed on Labor Day. Leaders are anticipated to give remarks and attend cultural activities on this day. Parades are organised by trade groups. Students compete in competitions to assist them to realise the need for workplace equality. The International Labour Organization commemorates the day with a variety of events and programmes.

History of International Labour Day

The significance of the day dates back to when American workers began protesting against severe labour laws, violations of workers' rights, poor working conditions, and long hours. The holiday is linked to the late-nineteenth-century labour rebellion and subsequent empowerment. On this day, police opened fire, killing at least two striking workers who were seeking an 8-hour weekday rather than a 16-hour workweek. After the horrific death of nonviolent demonstrators, more employees joined the protests, and it wasn't until 1916 that the United States began to recognise eight-hour workdays.

Many European nations, including Sweden, France, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Germany, and Italy, mark Labor Day. Panama, Cuba, Mexico, Guyana, Peru, Uruguay, Brazil, Argentina, and Chile all mark the day in South America. In Canada, the United States, and Australia, Labor Day is celebrated at various points throughout the year.