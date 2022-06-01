International Day for Protection of Children 2022 History and Importance

Every year on June 1st, the International Day for the Protection of Children is commemorated. The day is observed to commemorate children's rights to survival, development, protection from negative influences, and participation in familial, cultural, and social life across the world. However, it is only seen in a few countries throughout the world.

A high percentage of youngsters labour in household settings, either paid or unpaid and sometimes in deplorable conditions. Because they labour far from home, many of them are exposed to exploitation. This emphasises the importance of setting aside a day to raise awareness regarding their safety.

The International Day for the Protection of Children was created in 1954 to protect children's rights, end child labour, and ensure that they receive the education they require. This unique day is widely regarded as one of the world's oldest international holidays.

History and Importance:

At the World Conference for the Protection of Children in Geneva in 1925, the International Day for the Protection of Children was established.

The safeguarding of children's rights has been enshrined in several international declarations and decisions. It is also referenced in the 1989 Convention on the Rights of the Child and the 1959 Declaration of the United Nations General Assembly on the Rights of the Child. Children are considered to be one of the most vulnerable social groups in every culture, according to the papers mentioned below.

For the first time in 1950, the International Day for the Protection of Children was commemorated. The United Nations General Assembly then issued its Declaration of the Rights of the Child on November 20, 1959. They replaced the original five child safety principles with 10 additional ones, thus the name "Universal Children's Day."

Armenia ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1992, and the law was passed by the Armenian Parliament in 1996. As a result, practically every post-Soviet country commemorates this day.