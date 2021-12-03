International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021: Tips for Caregivers Amid Covid

New Delhi: The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is commemorated on December 3rd. This United Nations (UN)-designated day strives to raise awareness of the different obstacles encountered by people with disabilities and asks for action to address these concerns by making opportunities, care, and support more accessible. "Fighting for rights in the post-COVID era" is the theme for 2021.

Tips For Care Giving

Amid the pandemic, here are some tips for carers of people with disabilities:

Keep Them Informed: People may experience worry, fear, and other negative emotions as a result of the widespread panic. To minimise misinterpretation and turmoil, caregivers must keep the handicapped informed about happenings.

Educate Yourself: Stay informed, educated, and up to date on current events at all times. This is to guarantee that the disabled and themselves are properly cared for by removing the possibility of neglect or ignorance.

Be Cautious: Certain limitations may make it difficult to recognise or communicate COVID-19's early warning indicators. Caregivers must keep an eye out for symptoms in the handicapped that might signal an infection and seek testing as soon as possible.

It's Important To Be Present: For individuals throughout the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a difficult moment. It has become critical to avoid feelings of isolation and monotony from wreaking havoc on people's mental health, particularly those with impairments. Even the tiniest amount of presence may change your life, so try to be present whenever you can. If physical presence isn't an option, don't panic; technology can help you address the problem by permitting virtual presence.

Don't Forget About Your Mental Health: caring for others may be a draining and difficult profession that can lead to guilt trips. The combination of negativity can harm mental health and reduce the efficacy and efficiency of caregiving. As a result, carers must take a break and relax their minds and bodies.