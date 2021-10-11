International Day Of The Girl Child: Quotes, Wishes, History And Importance

The International Day of the Girl Child is observed on October 11 every year. The day was declared by the United Nations and is also called the Day of Girls and the International Day of the Girl. On October 11, 2012, the First Day of the Girl Child was celebrated. The day is celebrated to increase awareness of gender inequality faced by girls in different areas - access to education, medical care, violence against women, forced child marriage, etc., The theme for International Day of the Girl Child 2021 is "Digital Generation. Our Generation."

History and Significance:

In the Beijing Declaration that took place in 1995, the rights of girl children were discussed for the first time. Later on December 19, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution declaring October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child. The celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child is very essential as it reflects the successful emergence of girls and young women as a distinct cohort in development policy, programming, campaigning and research.

Here are some wishes that you can send to your loved ones.