Integrated Healthcare Platform Eka Care Bags Ayushman Utkrishtata Puraskaar 2022

New Delhi: Integrated healthcare platform, Eka Care, was awarded at Arogya Manthan 2022 and bagged the Ayushman Utkrishtata Puraskar 2022. Eka Care won the proud honour for being the best private integrator with the highest number of health records linked to ABHA. Eka Care is a healthtech company that has developed an ABDM-approved patient health record (PHR) app. Using Eka Care services, 23 lakh ABHA numbers were created, making Eka Care the top private player in the ABDM ecosystem.

Amit Bharti, Founding Member at Eka Care said, “It is truly a big achievement and acknowledgement of the hard work put in by the Eka Care team. We are elated and also thankful to the NHA, State govt and other private players who made this possible. Arogya manthan was truly an insightful and motivating event. It is laudable how Ayushman NHA has created an ecosystem in a short span to serve the digitisation and UHC (Universal Health Coverage) agenda.”

“We are at the dawn of a major healthcare revolution with digitization of medical records happening on one hand and making health insurance more predictable and efficient on the other. I am confident that with the right policies and private innovation healthcare in India will be more effective, accessible and affordable.” he added.

This event was organized on the occasion of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) completing 4 years and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) completing its first year. The two flagship schemes have touched millions of lives.