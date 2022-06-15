By Devraj Bollareddy

Lakshmi Mittal is an inspiration to the working man, a testament to the fact that if you play your cards right, you can make it anywhere. He started his career working at his dad’s steel mill in Calcutta and went on to become the CEO of the world’s largest steel-making company, this is the career glow-up that we all want in life.

Today is his 70th birthday and it is the perfect opportunity to reflect on his legendary career and draw inspiration from it.

We can all take notes on the importance of putting in hard work towards your career and Lakshmi Mittal’s career is a testament to the fact that hard work pays off and you can reap the benefits of the hard work you put in your middle age for the rest of your life.

Before he started the series of acquisitions that would make him a worldwide steel tycoon, he spent more than a decade learning how to run a steel plant efficiently in Indonesia.

He turned heads when in 1989, he purchased the state-owned steel works in Trinidad and Tobago which had been in dire straits for a while and turned it profitable in a year.

Mittal used the profits from his business endeavors towards owning a vast extensive real estate portfolio and living a lavish life.

Whether it was making headlines by purchasing his twelve-bedroom house in London or spending 60 million USD for his daughter’s wedding, Mittal never compromised when it came to owning some of the nicer things in life.

However, unlike most billionaires, Mittal has been just as generous when it came to philanthropy. In 2017, Mittal made a huge donation to Harvard University and has also made large donations to various medical institutions.

The Mittal family has taken a strong stance on child malnutrition, with the Mittal family making a huge donation to various children’s hospitals and UNICEF to help combat child malnutrition.