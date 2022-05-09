Inspirational Quotes by Rabindranath Tagore on His Birth Anniversary

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2022: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, a celebrated poet, novelist, painter, philosopher, and short story writer. He was the first Indian and the first non-European to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913 for his outstanding work, Gitanjali, after leaving an indelible mark on Bengali literature in the country.

Tagore Jayanti falls on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh, according to the Bengali calendar. This year, the Bengali community in India and Bangladesh will observe the Jayanti on May 9. Tagore was born on May 7, 1861, and he had a significant influence on both literature and the Indian freedom movement by infusing feelings of nationalism via his poetry. He was knighted by British King George V in 1915, but he later renounced it in 1919 in protest of the Jallianwalla Bagh massacre.

Also Read: No Driving Test at RTO to Get License, Deets Inside

Let's Take A Look At Some Of Rabindranath Tagore's Inspirational Quotes:

"You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the sea."

"Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storms, but to add colour to my sunset sky."

"Everything comes to us that belongs to us if we create the capacity to receive it."

"Don’t limit the child to your own learning, for he was born in another time."

"If I can’t make it through one door, I’ll go through another door-or I’ll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present."