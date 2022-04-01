Indulge In The World Of Oscars As Shorts TV Brings Oscar Winning Short Films

With the Oscar fever still on, this week, just sit back, relax, and indulge in the world of Oscars as ShortsTV brings the Oscar winning and nominated short films from around the world. Indulge in the world of Cinema and experience some of the best handpicked short films just one click away.

Please find below the list of short films available.

SIX SHOOTER

Director: Martin McDonagh

Synopsis: This Oscar Winner is a black and bloody Irish comedy about a sad train journey where an older man, whose wife has died that morning, encounters a strange and possibly psychotic young oddball.

TRT: 27 minutes

Language: English

VISAS AND VIRTUE

Director: Chris Tashima

Synopsis: This Oscar Winner is the story of Europe, 1940. For thousands of Jews, a Japanese diplomat and his wife defy Tokyo and the Nazis, and offer visas, for life It is called the Japanese equivalent of Schindler’s list.

TRT: 26 minutes

Language: English, Japanese

HARVIE KRUMPET

Director: Adam Elliot

Synopsis: This Oscar Winner is an odd biography of a man who has Tourette's Syndrome, chronic bad luck, menial jobs, nudist tendencies, and a book of "fakts" hung around his neck.

TRT: 23 minutes

Language: English

THE SILENT CHILD

Director: Chris Overton

Synopsis: This Oscar Winner is the story of a deaf 6-year-old girl named Libby lives in a world of silence until a caring social worker teaches her to use sign language to communicate.

TRT: 20 minutes

Language: English, British Sign Language

THE VOORMAN PROBLEM

Director: Mark Gill

Synopsis: This Oscar Nominee is the story of Doctor Williams who is the latest psychiatrist to deal with a smug patient called Voormanwho claims to be God himself. Although skeptical, Williams soon gets an eerie feeling that openly malicious Voormanis not simply insane.

TRT: 13 minutes

Language: English

SILENT NIGHTS

Director: Aske Bang

Synopsis: This Oscar Nominee is the story of a volunteer at a housing shelter falls for a Ghanaian refugee.

TRT: 30 minutes

Language: English, Danish

DEKALB ELEMENTARY

Director: Reed Van Dyk

Synopsis: This Oscar Nominee is the story inspired by an actual 911 call placed during a school shooting incident in Atlanta, Georgia.

TRT: 21 minutes

Language: English

THE KICKSLED CHOIR

Director: Torfinn Iversen

Synopsis: This Oscar Shortlist is the story of Ten-year-old Gabriel dreams of joining the KicksledChoir, a local caroling group known for raising donations for the refugees in his community.

TRT: 18 minutes

Language: Norwegian

HENRY

Director: Yan England

Synopsis: This Oscar Nominee is about Henry, a great concert pianist, has his life thrown in turmoil the day the love of this life, Maria, disappears mysteriously. He'll then discover the inevitable verdict of life.

TRT: 21 minutes

Language: French

SARIA

Director: Bryan Buckley

Synopsis: This Oscar Nominee explores the unimaginable hardships faced by young female orphans at the Virgen de La Asuncion Safe Home in Guatemala, leading up to the tragic fire which claimed 41 of their lives in 2017.

TRT: 22 minutes

Language: Spanish

REFUGEE

Director: Brandt Andersen

Synopsis: This Oscar Shortlist is about a Syrian doctor, who attempts to escape her war-ravaged homeland with her young daughter.

TRT: 23 minutes

Language: English

WHITE EYE

Director: Tomer Shushan

Synopsis: This Oscar Nominee is about a man who finds his stolen bicycle, which now belongs to a stranger. While attempting to retrieve it, he struggles to remain human.

TRT: 20 minutes

Language: Hebrew

