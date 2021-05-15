India Will Have Access to Eight Different COVID Vaccines

While India is battling the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the scarcity of vaccines has robbed people of the hope of keeping the virus at bay. But, the Central government claimed that the Covid vaccine will be available for the whole country by December this year.

India will have access to over 2 billion doses of eight different Covid-19 vaccines between August and December, the centre said.

“Over two billion doses will be made in the country in five months [August to December] for India and for the people of India. The vaccine will be available for all as we move forward,” said VK Paul, Niti Aayog member.

As per the health ministry, the estimated 216 crore doses to be available in India include the following:

VACCINE NAME No. OF DOSES AVAILABLE Covishield 75 crore Covaxin 55 crore Biological E 30 crore Zydus Cadila 5 crore Novavax 20 crore Bharat Biotech nasal vaccine 10 crore Gennova 6 crore Sputnik V 15.6 crore

While Covidshield, Covaxin are already in circulation in India, Sputnik V is expected to be available to the public by next week.

The vaccine candidates of Biological E, Zydus Cadila, Gennova, and Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine are in various stages of clinical trials. Novavax, coming from the Serum Institute, is undergoing its second phase of trials in India.

But once the trials get over, people in India will be able to pick the vaccine they want to get. The more choices come with more confusion. So people should be able to understand the various vaccines, their efficacy. The officials suggest people to take the same vaccine in both doses and advised not to take more than one vaccine.