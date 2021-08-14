Independence Day 2021: Top 10 Patriotic Hindi Songs To Add To Your Playlist This Swatantra Diwas

New Delhi: Independence Day 2021: On August 15, 2021, India will commemorate 75 years of independence. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, citizens will have to observe this particular day from their homes again this year. 'Nation First, Always First' is the theme of this year's Independence Day 2021.

Indian cinema has inspired patriotism in individuals on several occasions by producing films based on true events. Days before Independence Day, Bollywood released the films Shershaah and Bhuj: The Pride of India to remind the people of the war heroes who sacrificed their lives to save the homeland.

Not only have the films produced some incredible music, but the artists have also created some incredible songs that convey the emotions of the war heroes and battle scenes. All Indians are instilled with a feeling of patriotism as a result of it. When words fail us, songs are the best way to communicate our feelings. So, in honour of Independence Day 2021, we've compiled a list of soulful tunes that will evoke feelings of patriotism and pride in citizens.

Here have a look:

Teri Mitti (Kesari)

Challa (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Maa Tujhe Salaam (AR Rahman)

Bharat Ki Beti (Gunjab Saxena: The Kargil Girl)

Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera (Swadesh)

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo (Lata Mangeshkar)

Vande Mataram (ABCD 2)

Rang De Basanti (Rang De Basanti)

Mera Rang De Basanti Chola (The Legend Of Bhagat Singh)

I Love My India (Pardes)

From the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation. Olympic athletes that competed for the country in Tokyo 2020 will also be there to celebrate the event. Because Indians would not be able to witness the flag hoisting at Red Fort, the government has invited individuals to send videos of themselves performing the national song. It will make the year more memorable and maintain a strong sense of patriotism.