Independence Day 2021: How To Write A Good Speech, Ideas, And Tips For Students

On August 15, India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day. It is a day filled with joy and happiness. Schools, colleges, and other organizations conduct various activities and programs to honor this day. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, schools, few offices, and public places will celebrate Independence Day online. We cannot meet each other in person, but the event can continue over a video call.

The pandemic will not affect the Independence Day spirit. Many schools have now opted for an online celebration of the event. They will conduct different competitions and programs. Speech, elocution, and debate competitions will take place.

If you have such a competition or event in your school, you can always deliver an amazing speech and impress everyone. Follow these easy steps to write an amazing Independence Speech.

STEP 1: RESEARCH

You must do thorough research. The list is endless. You can literally choose from hundreds of topics. But before getting into anything, you should research the best topics and the available information on them. Read as much information as you can before making any decision.

STEP 2: SELECT THE TOPIC

Now that you have done the research, it must be a little easier to understand what your interest lies in. You can now choose the topic and building your content on it. Select the topic that best connects with you and makes you feel confident.

When you feel and connect with what you are saying then it will help in a more confident delivery of the speech. You can write it more confidently and make changes accordingly.

STEP 3: WRITE AND MAKE CHANGES

No speech will be perfect in one go. You will write it and then recheck it. During this check and recheck process, there will be some changes that you will make. Keep making these changes until you are 100% satisfies with it. Practicing it over and over will also help.