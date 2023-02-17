Importance of Fasting on Shivaratri

It's time to bid goodbye to winter and welcome spring with open arms. The spring season begins with the festival of Shivaratri, Basant Panchami and more. Mahashivaratri is celebrated on the fourteenth day (Chaturdashi) of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalgun as per the Hindu calendar. This year, Mahashivaratri falls on February 18, 2023.

Here are the timings that devotees can follow for Mahashivratri 2023:

Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 12:09 AM to 01:00 AM, Feb 19

Duration - 00 Hours 51 Mins

On 19th Feb, Shivaratri Parana Time - 06:56 AM to 03:24 PM

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 06:13 PM to 09:24 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:24 PM to 12:35 AM, Feb 19

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:35 AM to 03:46 AM, Feb 19

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:46 AM to 06:56 AM, Feb 19

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 08:02 PM on Feb

18, 2023

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 04:18 PM on Feb 19, 2023

On Mahashivaratri the devotees of Lord Shiva observe a full-day fast as a penance for Lord Shiva. Some people consume only fruits, some other people will follow a strict 'Nirjala' fast without even consuming a drop of water.

It is believed that those who observe fasting will be blessed with prosperity and Moksha (release from the cycle of rebirth impelled by the law of Karma)