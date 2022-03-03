Importance and Significance of Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri, the Festival of Shiva, used to be an auspicious day in AiR's life, dedicated to his faith and devotion to Lord Shiva. AiR has fasted every year on Maha Shivratri for 47 years, just as he fasts every Monday to express his gratitude to Lord Shiva. However, in 2014, AiR realized the truth that Shiva is not Shiva, but Shiva is Shivoham, the Lord that lives in the temple of our heart. Consequently, AiR changed the name of the temple from Shiv Temple to Shivoham Shiva Temple.

The Shivoham Shiva Temple has a 65 ft tall magnificent statue of Lord Shiva. Millions and millions of devotees visit the temple especially on Mondays, weekends and festivals. On Maha Shivratri day, the number of devotees increases manifold. Consecrated on the day of Maha Shivratri in 1993 by his Holiness, the Jagadguru of Shringeri, Shankaracharya, this temple has become a much sought-after religious destination, as much as it has become a place of tourist interest. Anyone who visits Bengaluru, always visits the temple because of the statue of Shiva, which is believed to be very powerful. The statue is indeed unique. It is one of its kind in India. A towering marvel of art, architecture and a symbol of faith, Lord Shiva has been portrayed as being seated in a meditative pose, with the river Ganga flowing from his matted locks.

Besides the darshan of the statue of Lord Shiva, the temple also offers devotees the opportunity to experiencing the Barah Jyotirling Yatra and the Paanch Dham Yatra of Haridwar, Badrinath, Kedarnath, Rishikesh and Amaranth. In the latter, a Linga made out of ice has been recreated that allows people to feel the vibrations of the mystical Amarnath Linga all throughout the year.

Another distinct aspect of the Shivoham Shiva temple is that it helps people move forward on their journey towards the ultimate goal of life, Moksha. It not only teaches people ‘Om Namah Shivaya’, which means to bow down to Shiva, but also ‘Shivoham’, to realize Shiva in the temple of our heart. The temple helps people realize that Shiva is a Power,

A Supreme Immortal Power - SIP. Initially, it motivates and inspires people to pray to Lord Shiva to build faith, hope, trust and enthusiasm, to love Shiva so much so that, eventually, they go on a quest to realize Shivoham, that Shiva resides within, in the temple of one’s own heart. The Shivoham Shiva temple promotes ‘Advaita’ or philosophy of non-duality and uses the Mahavakyas, the principal statements of the ‘Upanishads’ to make people realize 'Neti, Neti, Tat Twam Asi,' - Neither this body nor mind, your are That, the Divine Soul, and Aham Brahmasmi, I am not what I appear to be, I am the manifestation of the Divine. These Mahavakyas of the Upanishads are a part of the mantras chanted at the temple. The temple is open to both - believers who believe in 'Om Namah Shivaya,' and seekers of Spirituality who chant 'Shivoham.'

This Shivratri, the temple has made special arrangements for devotees to stay awake for 24 hours. A special programme named 'Jaago poori raat, paao Shiv ka saath' has been organized that will keep devotees awake and alert from 10 p.m. on 1st March, to 4 a.m., 2nd March, without them blinking their eyes or being distracted and thinking of the world. There will be Shiv Prasadam for the Dhunni competition where devotees will be given a chance to participate. They will be asked questions regarding Spiritual Enlightenment and the answers will be there in the mellifluous, energetic and enlightening bhajans. The idea is for devotees to dedicate and devote this sacred day to Lord Shiva, the Power that has given us life, the Power that is everywhere, in you and me, the Power that is manifested as – all the energy, the Power in this universe.

This Mahashivratri, make it a point to stop, to explore and to discover Shivoham; to realize that Shiva resides in the temple of your heart. Let this Maha Shivratri day be a day of transformation, a day of metamorphosis, a day of realization, a day of Enlightenment.

The article is authored by AiR Atman in Ravi

Spiritual Leader and founder of AiR Institute of Realization and AiR Center of Enlightenment