Ideal Multiplex Launches AMR Planet Mall

Ideal Multiplex launched AMR Planet, a state-of-art mall and multiplex in Secunderabad. The AMR Planet Mall was inaugurated by Shri Nandamuri Balakrishna, an eminent film personality and a super star of Telugu Cinema.

The AMR Planet mall is situated in Moulali and is spread over 220,000 Sq ft with over 40 retail stores. The Mall also has a food court spread over 18,000 Sq ft with 14 brands catering multiple cuisines. It also has a capacity to park 450 cars for the convenience of the customers.

The AMR Planet Mall is the first state-of-art mall and multiplex situated in Secunderabad. A world-class mall, with state-of-art facilities, it is positioned as the “local hangout destination.” Catering to the requirements of the elderly, the young and kids, the mall promises to infuse a superior quality of entertainment in Secunderabad.

The AMR Planet Mall will offer brands like Lifestyle, Style Union, Health & Glow, Bodyshop, Monte Carlo, Lee Cooper, US POLO, John Players, Zivame, Miniso, Ethnicity, MOCHI, CROCS and Vision Express. The food court will have a delectable menu from KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Burger King, Haldirams, Cream Stone, Beijing Bites, Coca Cola, House of Dosa, Café Cream, Wrap it Frankie and Squeeze.

Speaking at the inauguration of AMR Planet Mall, Rakesh Kumar, Director, Ideal Multiplex said, “The Ideal Group is well diversified with interests in Industrial Explosive for coal fields and mining sector, Textiles, Transportation, Plastics, Real Estate, commercial and office spaces, Agriculture and Horticulture, Power, Hospitality. This is Ideal Group’s first foray into retail entertainment, and we are hoping to provide world-class entertainment and experiences to the communities of Secunderabad. The Mall has been designed keeping in mind the entertainment quotient and is poised to become the hangout destination for the entire family which they can call their own”

AMR Planet is a joint venture between the Ideal Group and Rajeshwar Talkies which was the first theatre in the twin cities in 1922. In fact, the concept of watching Movies in a theatre was introduced in Hyderabad by Rajeshwar Talkies. Further they are owners of Paradise Theatre , which is now the World Famous Paradise Biryani.

Speaking at the launch of the AMR Planet Mall, Ananth Shaganti, Director, Ideal Multiplex and representing Rajeshwar Talkies said, “AMR Planet Mall is all set to change the face of family entertainment in Secunderabad. The people of Secunderabad will no longer have to travel long distances to malls in other parts of the city. They will also have a 7-screen multiplex to call their own. The AMR Planet Mall has all the ingredients – shopping, eating, movies, kids’ zone – to ensure that the entire family can come and enjoy.”

The AMR Planet Mall also has Movie Max Cinema, a 7-screen multiplex opened by the Kanakia Group. The multiplex is well equipped with advanced technology and has a very good and contemporary selection of food and beverages available to the moviegoers. The multiplex aims to take the experience of movie watching to another level and it plays an important role in making AMR Planet Mall a perfect venue for an outing with friends and family.

Speaking at the launch of the 7-screen multiplex, Ashish Kanakia, Chief Executive Officer, Kanakia Group said, “As a cinema chain our endeavour is to give audiences an experience of spending quality time while watching films. MovieMax is a perfect place for a luxury film experience with friends and family. It is located in a mall that has so many amazing brands, making it all the more attractive for people to spend time enjoying themselves, indulging in shopping and watching films.”

AMR Planet, apart from boasting state-of-art entertainment and a wide selection of cuisines, is also built to international standards. It has state-of-art security and surveillance systems and a team of highly trained security officers for the safety and security of the visitors. It also has a state-of-art firefighting and fire alarm system; a robust 100% sewage treatment plant; energy efficient air conditioning to manage ambient temperature; and LED lighting.

The AMR Planet Mall also follows international mobility standards including entry ramps, handicap-friendly parking and handicap-friendly washrooms.