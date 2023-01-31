Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand Inaugurates Sports Ground at Sharada Vidyalaya

Hyderabad: The Centenary Celebration of Sharada Vidyalaya, which is imparting quality education to thousands of students from KG to PG for the last 100 years, has started recently. As part of these celebrations, eminent persons participated in the celebrations to inspire students. As part of Centenary Celebrations (1922-2022) and continued commitment to society to provide quality education along with all round development, Sharada Vidyalaya management has developed a 1.36 acres Sports field for its students on its campus. This will promote camaraderie, team spirit, leadership skills through sports and build their physical fitness. The sports field has 5 Cricket Practice Nets, Volleyball and Basketball Court along with designated space for other athletics’ & sports like Tug of War, Shot Put etc.

As part of the Centenary Celebrations, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Mr. CV Anand, IPS and the Telangana State Youth Affairs, Tourism and Culture Department Principal Secretary Mr. Sandeep Sultania, IAS, participated and inaugurated the vast Sports Field along with Former India Test cricketer & World Cup Player Mr. Venkatapathy Raju, and Mr. Sri Mayneni Angel investor and founder Noah Soft. The Guest Dignitaries were delighted to see the excellent facility being provided to the students.

Sharada Vidyalaya Trustee and Chairman, Synthokem Labs Shri Jayant Tagore, Secretary Rama Madireddy and Correspondent Jyotsna Angara also participated in this celebration.

Sharada Vidyalaya Group was established in 1922 by Shri Y. Satyanarayana with a great determination to provide quality education to underprivileged students, especially girls. This Vidyalaya was inaugurated in 1922 by the then Prime Minister of Hyderabad Nizam Sir Mirza Ismail. Dignitaries like Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first President of India, Dr. Brahmananda Reddy, Dr. Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy and many other luminaries have visited Sharada Vidyalaya.

Sharada Vidyalaya is the oldest non-profit educational institution offering affordable quality education to the under-served & under-privileged communities of the old city from KG to PG. Approx. 1450 students are currently studying here. Initially it was started only for girls but with the request of the community the institutions were converted to Co-ed with over 62 percent as girl students. Sharada Vidyalaya received the Pride of Telangana Award in 2018 for the continuous support and education being provided to the under-privileged.

Sharada Vidyalaya has made arrangements to celebrate their centenary. As part of the celebrations, a photo gallery with the key milestones of the Sharada Vidyalaya was arranged.