Hyderabad Navratri Utsav 2022 Dandiya Dhamal Tickets: Where to Book

Hyderabad: Hyderabad based event management company, SK Creations & a Shilpi event has today announced the Grand Ticket launch of Dandiya Dhamal for “Hyderabad’s biggest Navratri Ustav 2022”. Samala Hema - Sitaphalmandi GHMC Corporator was the Chief Guest for the event. The Navratri Utsav 2022 starts from 26th Sept to 04th Oct, 2022 with an exclusive performance from Popular Live Band Rock Beaters from Mumbai.

SK Creations & Shilpi Events brings exciting offers to all the Dandiya lovers who will be participating in the launch event wearing a Garba Traditional Dress will get free season pass. Also, the participants in the Navratri Ustav will get a chance to win exciting prizes & gift hampers worth of INR 25 Lakhs and 9 electric scooters.The organizers have selected Imperial Gardens, Secunderabad as venue because the facility includes 1,20,000 sqft green carpet, 50,000 sqft covered area, 12,000 people sitting capacity, ample parking and it is centrally located in the city.

Speaking at the launch, Srikanth Goud, CEO, SK Creations and Mr. Sanjay Jain, CEO, Shilpi Events said, “Dadiya lovers much awaited season is here….We have today launched selling of tickets for the Grand Dandiya Dhamaal this year at Imperial Gardens, Secunderabad. We wish everyone a very Happy Navratri. Every participant can avail Dandiya tickets at Imperial Garden or can buy online. I would like to thank all our partners for their support as always for the event.”