Hyderabad Events: Deep Mela 2022 from 15 – 17 July 2022 at HITEX Exhibition Grounds, Hall No 3

Hyderabad: DEEPSHIKHA MAHILA CLUB today announced the dates of Hyderabad’s premier shopping extravaganza - Deep Mela 2022 starting from Friday, 15th July 2022 to Sunday, 17th July 2022 at Hitex Exhibition Grounds, Kondapur. Deep Mela is a fund-raising event being conducted regularly for the past over 2 decades with spectacular success and has now grown into the most- awaited exhibition by the elite Hyderabadi’s.

Deep Mela is a 3-day event showcasing and encouraging the women who work from their homes to be able to sell what they produced whether they were art objects, knitted wear, crocheted items, embroidered things or homemade things like Papad, Pickles, Vadis, Churans, etc.

The other products like Apparel & Clothing, fabulous holiday gift ideas, Jewellery and accessories, home appliances, decor products, cosmetics and beauty products, Food & Beverage, Garments, Handbags etc. in the Consumer & Carnivals industry.

The funds raised from the Mela are used in funding our various projects, mainly our adopted Kanya Gurukul High School.

Deep Mela Venue Details

Venue: Hall No 3, Hitex Exhibition Grounds, Kondapur, Hyderabad

Date: Friday, 15th July 2022 to Sunday, 17th July 2022

Timings: 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

The highlights of the Mela include:

> Started with just about 15 to 20 stalls and just one evening of entertainment, Deepmela today is a three-day grand gala event of more than 200 stalls from India and abroad, featuring the most extensive variety of high-quality merchandise.

> Centrally air-conditioned and completely covered venue for the comfort and convenience of stall-holders, visitors and shoppers.

> Adjoining Food Court with almost fifteen stalls selling varieties of Chat and other range of quality Indian and Global cuisine to tingle the taste buds of the most discerning. Authentic Indian sweets, ice-creams, cool drinks are also very popular.

> A footfall of over 20,000 visitors consistently over the past few years.

> A fun day out for the entire family - the variety available ensures there is something for every member of the family. Deepmela is being conducted successfully for over 20 years by the Deepshikha Mahila Club, a premier voluntary and social welfare organization of the twin cities, to fund their on-going charitable activities, including the running of the Kanya Gurukul High School, Junior College and Vocational College at Ameerpet in Hyderabad.

> Deepshikha Mahila Club is a 50 years' old leading philanthropic organization, which always come forward to help in humanitarian causes.

> Kanya Gurukul High School, Junior College and Vocational College empower over 1400 students from the financially weaker sections of society.