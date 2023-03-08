How young women should take care of their health

As we celebrate International Women’s Day today, it is important to take a moment to reflect on the importance of health for women, both young and old. Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, has much to offer in terms of guiding women to take care of their health. According to Ayurveda, human bodies are governed by three doshas, or energies - Vata, Pitta, and Kapha - which must be balanced in order to maintain optimal health.

Ayurveda recognizes that women’s bodies go through unique changes throughout their lives, from menstruation to pregnancy to menopause. As such, it emphasizes the importance of a holistic approach to health that takes into account physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Young women and teens who don't wear sunscreen or protective clothes regularly to prevent sun damage should start doing so in their 20s and 30s. This is very important for long-term skin benefits. Also, women, who wish to become a mother, should focus on taking care of their shukra dhatu, or reproductive tissue. Fresh, organic vegetables, dairy, soaked almonds and walnuts, date milkshakes, rice pudding, asparagus, and broccoli are a few foods that nourish the reproductive cells and increase conception.

Menstruation is frequently viewed as a hassle that interferes with women's daily lives, but in Ayurveda, the menstrual cycle is viewed as a blessing rather than a burden. It serves to remove toxins from the body in addition to preparing the body for conception and pregnancy. While painful menstrual cramps are common in many women, this is mainly due to the imbalance of Vata dosha. To alleviate menstrual cramps, Ayurveda recommends a diet rich in warm, nourishing foods, as well as regular exercise and yoga to promote circulation and reduce stress.

Young women should also focus on balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and adequate rest. Eating a diet that is rich in whole foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, can help to support the body and natural functions and promote good health. Exercise, whether it be yoga, dance, or a more traditional form of exercise, can help to build strength, increase flexibility, and improve overall well-being. And getting enough rest is essential for maintaining energy levels and reducing stress.

In addition to these basics, women should also start practices like meditation, deep breathing, and mindfulness from an early age and follow a strict daily routine of sleep time.

Nowadays, the majority of young girls and women suffer from this frequent health condition. Several elements contribute to the condition, even though the precise etiology is still unknown. The causes include a sedentary lifestyle, a bad diet, a lack of physical activity, mental and emotional stress, an unhealthy environment, pollution, etc. One in ten women who are of reproductive age, or 1 in 10, are affected by PCOS, one of the most prevalent female endocrine disorders. Every female with PCOS has enlarged ovaries as a result of the growth of numerous follicles, which are small collections of fluid that make it difficult or impossible to release eggs regularly, disrupting the ovulation process.

One of the most efficient Ayurvedic treatments for PCOS is Panchakarma. It supports maintaining the body's metabolic equilibrium and aids in cleansing, detoxing, and bringing hormone imbalances back to normal levels. Also, it gives the reproductive organs the strength they need to function appropriately.

Women tend to take on more responsibility than men and it is important to arrange a time for relaxation and renewal. Hope this Women’s Day, all women remove some time for themselves and commit to taking care of our health in all its dimensions.

I wish all women out there a VERY HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY! We are all the strength and pillar of our society and future!

------By Ayurveda practitioner Dr. Smita Naram, Co-Founder of Ayushakti