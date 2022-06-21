How Yoga And Humanity Walks Together

Yoga and humanity are two strong and powerful pillars of this life. The reason that they exist is in order to make us feel fulfilled and to complete this life. We are humans and thus humanity is an essential part of our being. Yoga is the blueprint given to us for achieving success wellness and bliss in this lifetime. Yoga is a divine gift that we can follow to experience contentment and true happiness.

We cannot go through this life living selfishly and thinking only about our own needs and no one else's. Humanity is a quality that fills us with compassionate love and concern for the well being of other living beings and fellow humans. If you are feeding yourself and ensuring that you are safe and comfortable then it is also important that others are well fed, clothed, safe, and comfortable. If your place of living is clean then it is also important that your surrounding area should also be clean. This is because if not for a collective sense of happiness there will be major discord in the world tomorrow. If only you enjoyed a blossoming garden full of the choicest fruits, vegetables, and flowers and if your neighbour did not have this then they would be solely focused on you and that would not bode well for you.



This is why in order to have a beautiful life everybody should also be able to enjoy such a bountiful gift of well being. Maybe everybody is not destined for the stars or to reach the sky there are many who will want to remain grounded and stay close to the earth. The fruits and flowers that grow from a tree can only be found on earth and cannot be found in space even if you desperately desired it to be so. Yoga and spirituality teaches us the philosophy of oneness. This is the objective of practicing yoga where we can all learn to live in a united and loving way. And the goal of the collective human consciousness is to gain the quality of humanity.

For example in the Surya Namaskar there are two sides that you need to complete in order for it to be a total cycle. This includes both the right and left side; just by completing the right side it is not considered a full cycle. In the same way if you only fed yourself without feeding another hungry soul then it would not be a complete existence that you have lived. But on the other hand if you fed another person who was hungry then in this way this feeling of compassion towards another human being would feed your soul. And this food for your soul is exactly what the world needs in order to develop humanity and a unity consciousness.

The base of both yoga and humanity is your own happiness. How will you find what truly makes you happy how will you be able to find well being with yourself? It is in this way that both yoga and humanity intertwine and help us to lead a full life and give us the purpose and meaning that we seek whether consciously or unconsciously.

The article is authored by Himalayan Siddha, Akshar