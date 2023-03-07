How Working Mothers Are Pursuing Their Careers After Kids

In today's time, Working women are balancing motherhood with their careers. Nowadays, most women are working and performing the responsibilities along with their office very well. Women today is preparing food for their children, husband, and household members after waking up in the morning and doing things along with their priorities. Nowadays women are not limited to the kitchen, she is taking a step out of their home and building their career along with their households. That's why women are also known as superwomen, who are able to do many things at the same time. But how do women manage to balance all these things together? To know about this, we talked to many such working women, who are doing jobs along with taking care of the family.

Shilpa Mahna Bhatnagar, Founder of Haeywa

Firstly, I believe that all mothers are working, there is no term for “working mothers”. Just that some of us are involved in making money for the household while others are not. Some people also believe that women miss out on the growing up of children as they’re caught up with careers & work. It’s absolutely manageable to enjoy the best of both worlds. It’s just that we have to set up a systematic mechanism back at home to support our children’s needs & wants. Especially in today’s time when technology supports our needs, it has become easier to take care of the home while at work as well. In a companionship, It is also important to realise that parental roles are to be equally divided between you & your counterpart. It’s not just a woman’s duty & people are aware enough to realise that in today’s time, at least the urban population. While all this is already happening, children get an excellent example by watching their elders go to work & being the breadwinners for the family. This makes them realise the importance of hard work & resilience.

"Bringing up an economically independent citizen who can contribute to the progress of the Nation is the best gift a mother can give to a child and to her country. Mothers and hence women build Nations and not just raise children".

Vithika is the Co-founder of Love Matters India.

Managing work-life balance as a mother is hard, but not impossible. To be honest, I feel I am a better mother because I love to do what I do professionally, I am financially independent and my workplace offers a good work-life balance. Nonetheless, there are some challenging days and over the years I have learned that one requires a thoughtful and intentional approach to navigate through challenges. It is important to have open communication and set expectations with your husband/partner

and other family members who probably live with you. I have had amazing support from my family members and that really helped me thrive (on most days) both at work and as a mother. Also, what I have learned is that as mothers, we are often too harsh on ourselves, always trying to fit in as a 'perfect' mother and the truth is there is no perfect definition of a perfect mother. So, I learned to embrace myself as a mother who was perfect for my child. It is important to love and appreciate yourself as a mother.

Sandhya Sakuja, Director, Vedic Cosmeceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

I'm a mother to a 17-year-old daughter. Balancing can be tough sometimes, but largely I practice discipline in my time invested in various aspects of life, which helps me play my role as a mom.

- How do you support your child during her challenging and tough times?

Teenagers of today are very exposed to a lot of mental stress. I make sure to put in extra effort during her rough times to check on her and let her know, I have her back.

- How do you take time out for yourself in such busy schedules?

While weekdays allow for a limited time, I ensure on weekends, we engage socially together or even spend quality time planning her career moves ahead.

I never miss her school and other crucial events.

- Your advice for working mothers on balancing their peace of mind. Any specific exercises/ meditation/ techniques that you follow?

I am very disciplined when it comes to exercising and staying conscious of my diet. Staying healthy and fit is most important for self. It is only then that one can have the energy to juggle well and keep going, smiling all the way.

How do u take out time for yourself?

I have my day usually quite planned, to fit in my workout, meditation, and leisure time with friends over the weekend. Being disciplined about my plan helps me achieve the most.

Priyanka Jain, Co-Founder & Creative Director, uKnowva HRMS

Balancing a career and motherhood is achievable, and as a working mother, you can pursue your professional ambitions while also being devoted to your family. The key to achieving both successes in your career and happiness in your family life is finding the right work-life balance. Here are some tips that can help:

Prioritize and plan: Make a list of your priorities and schedule your day and week accordingly. Decide what is most important for your family and career, and plan your time accordingly.

Set boundaries: Learn to say no to things that don't align with your priorities. Communicate with your employer and co-workers about your needs and limitations.

Be organized: Keep a calendar and to-do list to help you stay on track. Use technology to help you manage your time, such as scheduling apps and online calendars.

Delegate: Ask for help from your partner, or family members, or hire a caregiver to assist with child care and household tasks.

Take care of yourself: It's important to prioritize self-care, such as getting enough sleep, exercise, and relaxation time.

Be flexible: Accept that things may not always go according to plan, and be willing to adjust your schedule and priorities as needed.

Make the most of your time: Look for ways to combine activities, such as exercising with your child or working from home when possible.

Remember, there is no one "right" way to balance motherhood and a career. Every family's situation is unique, so find a balance that works for you and your family.

Poonam Punia, PR Professional

I felt challenged and empowered at the same time when I assume my career after my maternity. Being a mother and a wife, it was a challenge for me then to think of a new phase, and started off with something which needed immense patience and hard work. Every family's circumstances are unique, so find a balance that works for you and your family. I am a mother (Army Wife), Managing all things all alone. Just set your priorities according to your and your kids time table. Our PR industry is filled with competition and we are thriving through it with good business. My suggestion to the other mothers is to never get bogged down by challenges. Take every failure as learning and keep on taking steps towards your goals and the world is yours.”

Sakshi Uniyal, PR Professional

Nowadays most women are working, and in such a situation it becomes a bit difficult for them to maintain a balance between both home and office. As a working mother, I juggle so many tasks, and there are days when I feel that I’m not able to manage everything, but with the support of my husband and in-laws, things eventually work out. I think that sometimes it’s okay to let things be. Also, to maintain a balance between both home and office, you have to give importance to the need and priority. That is, the work that is necessary has to be done first. For example, if your child is ill, his exams are going on or he needs you, then in this situation, you should give importance to the child instead of the office. On the contrary, if you have got an important assignment from the office, give importance to it first. take time for yourself. Try to do all the work on time, and avoid wasting time on social media. With pre-planning and identifying your priorities, you can enjoy your life.”