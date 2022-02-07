How to Woo Your Girlfriend/Boyfriend on Propose Day
It’s the start of Valentine's Week and with that, it brings a chance for those who love each other to make their partner feel special. Be it confessing your love to someone or having dated for a while and asking your partner their hand in marriage, this love-filled week will give you a chance to express your true feelings.
If you are planning on confessing your love to a special someone, then these Propose Day ideas are for you. But while you might want to plan something big, it is always best that you be yourself. It could be a candlelight dinner, an amusement park date, or a movie special, choices are many. You just have to go with what you like.
Here are a few ideas for your Valentine’s Day proposal:
-
Candle Light Dinner – Classic and really romantic
-
Proposal at the end of a romantic film
-
A Banner in front of her house, with your message printed on it
-
A long drive and proposal over your favorite ice cream
-
If you can, then a treasure hunt might be good too
-
Take him/her to the place where you first met
-
Watching the movie you both like. An evening with games and Netflix with your confession in the end
-
You can propose while attending a concert/game