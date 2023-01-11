How is Sankranti Celebrated in Different Parts of India

People across the country celebrate festival with a variety of names, and each festival has a great mythical tale. Some states in the country celebrate harvest festivals in the month of January. The harvest festival is known by several names, including Bihu, Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and Lohri, but its importance is the same. This occasion marks the transition of the Sun from the zodiac of Sagittarius (dhanu) to Capricorn (makara). Makar Sankranti happens on the first day of the month of Magha, according to the Hindu calendar. This year Makar Sankranti is falling on January 14th, 2023. On Makar Sankranti, the Sun god is worshipped along with Vishnu and goddess Lakshmi throughout India.

Sankranti is celebrated in most parts of the country with different names.

Magh Bihu- Assam

Maghi or Lohri- Punjab

Maghi Saaji- Himachal Pradesh

Maghi Sangrand or Uttarain (Uttarayana)- Jammu Sakrat- Haryana

Sakraat- Rajasthan

Pongal- Tamil Nadu

Uttarayana- Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh

Ghughuti- Uttarakhand

Dahi Chura- Bihar

Makar Sankranti- Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal

Sankranti- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Lohri:

Popular wintertime Punjabi traditional festival Lohri is mostly celebrated in Northern India. The Lohri celebration has various meanings and tales, many of which relate it to the Punjab region. Singing and dancing form an intrinsic part of the celebrations. People wear their brightest clothes and come to dance the bhangra and gidda to the beat of the dhol. Punjabi songs are sung, and everybody rejoices. Sarson da saag and makki di roti is usually served as the main course at a Lohri dinner. Lohri is a great occasion that holds great importance for farmers.

Pongal:

Pongal is also known as Thai Pongal. It is a multi-day Hindu harvest festival celebrated by Tamils. It is observed at the start of the month Thai according to the Tamil solar calendar. The three days of the Pongal festival are called Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, and Mattu Pongal. Some Tamils celebrate a fourth day of Pongal known as Kanum Pongal. The festival's most significant practice is the preparation of the traditional "pongal" dish. It utilizes freshly harvested rice, and is prepared by boiling it in milk and raw cane sugar (jaggery).

