When a child reaches 11th grade, he not only has to worry about preparing for those exams but has to condition his mind for grade 12. As these are the last two classes before a child ends his school career, he needs to put in extra effort as he also has to prepare for competitive exams. The NCERT textbooks are used as a guideline to appear for all these exams. The best part is that class 11 maths NCERT solutions are readily available on several online platforms. Thus, it is easy for students to solve questions and tally their answers. In this article, we will discuss a few ways that a child can use to organize his preparation for class 11 exams.

1. Concept Building

The first and foremost duty of a child is to ensure that he understands the basics of everything that he is being taught. If a kid does not have a robust foundation of mathematics, he will not be able to succeed in his school or competitive exams. Before solving questions, kids need to dedicate an ample amount of time to building an in-depth knowledge of that subject. He must understand the theoretical points and the nuances that are associated with that topic. If he has doubts, he must immediately take the help of a teacher to clear them. The goal is to develop an ironclad foundation of the subject before moving on to the next steps.

2. Practice Problems

After creating a solid mathematical foundation, the next step is to test your knowledge. This can be done by attempting several practice questions. You can use worksheets, NCERT textbooks, and other resources to supplement your learning. Numerous sums have to be solved on a specific topic before you can confidently master it. In addition to this, there needs to be a wide-ranging variety of questions that must be attempted. The sums need to be arranged in an increasing level of difficulty, or a child will get confused. He needs to solve questions belonging to more straightforward sections before he can move on to solving more complicated problems. Another advantage of solving practice questions is that it gives students an opportunity to test their knowledge on that topic. If he gets stuck while solving a sum, it means his concepts are not clear. Thus, he can work on his pain points and get a good score in his examinations.

3. External help

Senior grades are the most crucial years of a child’s life. It is imperative for kids to have crystal clear concepts before going out in the real world and starting college. Thus, they need to join a reliable online educational platform such as Cuemath that helps kids to learn maths. The certified math experts use several resources such as worksheets, workbooks, puzzles, and games to teach a class. They deliver an impactful and fun-filled lecture ensuring that children have an enjoyable experience. Kids get a holistic learning environment and do not feel pressured as they are encouraged to maintain their own pace of work.

Conclusion

The goal of any educational journey is to provide kids with the best quality of education possible so that they will find a simple solution within seconds to the most difficult and challenging questions. By following the steps mentioned above, kids are sure to excel at whatever exam they attempt. They can predict the type of questions in an exam paper. They find it exciting to solve these questions and will not fear Mathematics.