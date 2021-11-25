How to Pay Digital Payments Without UPI
Do you want to make a digital payment but don't want to use UPI? Here's how to use your Aadhaar card number to do it.
By following the easy procedures outlined below, customers may now send money using their Aadhaar card numbers.
Aadhaar Card: The COVID-19 pandemic prompted people to become cashless for the majority of their transactions, ushering in the age of digital payments in India. Not only can using a digital payment method save time, but it also provides consumers with a variety of discounts and cashback opportunities, allowing them to save money.
Even while practically all vendors and business owners accept digital payments, many customers still haven't gotten the hang of it. Many individuals do not have smartphones and are unaware of how the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) address works.
By using their Aadhaar card number, such individuals may now make digital payments without any problems. People who use BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) may send money digitally without a UPI address or a smartphone, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).
In BHIM, the option to send money using your Aadhaar number may be found under the "beneficiaries" tab. The steps to pay money using BHIM using your Aadhaar card number are shown below.
How To Use Aadhaar To Send Money On BHIM
- If you wish to send or transfer money using the Aadhaar number, you must first provide the beneficiary's 12 digits unique Aadhaar number and then hit the verify button.
- The Aadhaar link will be verified, and the user will be permitted to make money transfers.
- According to UIDAI, the money will be credited to the bank account specified by UIDAI to receive DBT/Aadhaar-based credits as soon as it is paid to the receiver.
- If the sender uses their Aadhaar number or fingerprint, all shops that implement Aadhaar Pay POS may accept digital payments.
- "While making Aadhaar-based payment, you will be given an option to choose the bank name from which you want to pay. Thus, you have the choice of deciding with the bank each time you make a payment." UIDAI stated in a statement.
- As a result, each time you make a payment, you have the option of selecting the bank.
- When you use Aadhaar Pay to make online payments, the money from your account will be debited quickly, much like with UPI payments and digital transactions.