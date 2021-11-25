How to Pay Digital Payments Without UPI

Aadhaar Card: The COVID-19 pandemic prompted people to become cashless for the majority of their transactions, ushering in the age of digital payments in India. Not only can using a digital payment method save time, but it also provides consumers with a variety of discounts and cashback opportunities, allowing them to save money.

Even while practically all vendors and business owners accept digital payments, many customers still haven't gotten the hang of it. Many individuals do not have smartphones and are unaware of how the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) address works.

By using their Aadhaar card number, such individuals may now make digital payments without any problems. People who use BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) may send money digitally without a UPI address or a smartphone, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

In BHIM, the option to send money using your Aadhaar number may be found under the "beneficiaries" tab. The steps to pay money using BHIM using your Aadhaar card number are shown below.

How To Use Aadhaar To Send Money On BHIM