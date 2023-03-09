How older women should take care of their health

As we continue to celebrate INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY let’s bring some attention to the health of women, especially the ones above 50 years of age. For women it is all about having a positive sense of self and realizing one's potential and to achieve it, we women need to be healthy, physically, and mentally also. Women need to find the strength to overcome all obstacles in all areas of life to make significant progress.

In recent decades, there have been attempts to increase awareness around women's empowerment and equality and this has also raised awareness on a global level for women’s health. One cannot become well and physically sound overnight, it takes a lot of effort, resolves, and discipline. Ayurveda constantly advises living a natural lifestyle to provide us with a proper digestion and elimination process and prevent the buildup of toxins in the body.

According to Ayurveda, certain doshas will predominate during different stages of our lives. Pitta naturally predominates from puberty through midlife, whereas vata naturally predominates after the age of 50. The change from the pitta to the vata phases of life is accompanied by menopause. In general, vata and pitta grow during menopause, but kapha hardly changes.

Women start gradually transitioning out of the Pitta phase of life and towards the Vata cycle in their 40s and 50s. Women might start noticing things like dry skin and menopause symptoms at this time like hot flashes and emotional ups and downs.

Ayurveda emphasizes the importance of supporting the body’s natural processes as it goes through the changes of menopause. Menopause is a natural part of the ageing process for women. Ayurveda recommends a combination of diet, lifestyle changes, and herbs to alleviate these symptoms. For example, eating cooling foods like cucumber and coconut can help reduce hot flashes, while practicing yoga and meditation can reduce stress and promote relaxation. Herbal remedies, such as Shatavari and ashwagandha, can also be beneficial in supporting hormonal balance and overall health.

One can also try this natural home remedy which can help during menopause if you have it 2-3 times a day. Take 1 tsp cumin seed powder, 1 tsp fennel seed powder, ¼ tsp Ajwain seed powder, ¼ tsp Ginger powder, 1 tsp Ashoka powder (optional), ¼ tsp of Asafoetida. Mix it together and drink this mixture with half a glass of water.

Ayurveda recognizes that women’s health is not just about the physical body, but also about the mind and emotions. Cultivating a sense of self-care and self-love is essential for promoting overall well-being, whether through practices such as journaling, spending time in nature, or seeking out support from friends and loved ones.

Women of all ages are the ones who have a sense of balance, self-care, and self-love. By nurturing the body, mind, and spirit, women can cultivate a sense of well-being that radiates outwards and positively impacts their families, communities, and the world at large. So, on this International Women’s Day, let us take a moment to honour ourselves as women, and commit to taking care of our health in all its dimensions. You are beautiful and strongest among all. We are the world’s greatest inspiration. Let’s all take care of ourselves a bit more as women tend to take care of all but forget about the self-love they need the most.

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY to us mothers, daughters, and sisters!



--- Dr. Smita Naram, Co-Founder of Ayushakti