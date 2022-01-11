How to Make Til Laddu for Sankranthi

Makar Sankranti 2022: On January 14, 2022, Makar Sankranti will be observed. Makar Sankranti is celebrated by preparing a variety of delectable foods at home. Til laddu, which is nothing more than sesame and jaggery laddus with a particular meaning, is the most renowned food to cook on this day.

Makar Sankranti is a festival honouring the Lord Sun. The celebration also signals the end of the winter season and the beginning of longer days. It also heralds the start of the harvest season, when fresh harvests are revered and joyfully shared.

Also Read: When is Bhogi Panduga 2022

Ingredients For Til Laddu For Makar Sankranti 2022:

2 cups white sesame seeds

A third of a cup of jaggery

Only 1 tbsp of Desi Ghee

1 tablespoon cardamom powder

2 tablespoons cashew nuts

Also Read: Bhogi 2022: What Bhogi Means? How Is It Celebrated?

Steps To Prepare For Til Laddu For Makar Sankranti 2022

Sesame seeds should be well cleaned.

Maintain medium heat in the pan.

Fry for 4 minutes with the sesame seeds.

Remove the seeds from the heat and place them in a container to cool.

Heat a spoonful of ghee in a skillet.

Put the jaggery chunks in it and melt them over low heat.

When the jaggery has melted, add the cardamom powder and cashew nuts.

Combine thoroughly.

Using the same method, add toasted sesame seeds.

Once again, combine well.

The laddu mixture is ready to be used.

Turn off the gas and remove the mixture from the vessel.

When the mixture is still hot, make the laddus.

Grease your hands with ghee to create laddus.

Make a laddu with a circular form.

Place the mixture in an airtight container.

Also Read: Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2022 Date, Significance and Mantras to Chant