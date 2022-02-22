How Earth Friendly Diamonds Are Revolutionising The Jewellery Industry

In an exclusive interview with Sakshi Post, Aishwarya Guptha, the Founder of South India's largest earth-friendly diamond brand, Wondr Diamonds talks about the growth of the brand in making jewellery accessible to every Indian family.

1) What is your vision and USP? What makes you stand out of your competitors in this very competitive field?

The concept of earth friendly diamonds very appealing and I was immediately drawn to it! As we delved deeper into the study of the concept, we realized that this product is truly transformational. Lab-grown diamonds are more affordable, purer and more environment friendly compared to natural diamonds, and they do not lose any of the sparkle or luster. A vast population of Indians aspire to buy diamonds and Wondr not only makes those dreams an achievable reality, but we also do it without harming the earth in any way. Wondr Diamonds brings every woman a step closer to owning the Perfect Diamond to wear, love and flaunt. Our mission is to make sustainable luxury affordable to every woman. We offer an extensive range of handcrafted diamond jewelry starting at very minimal costs! The selection includes nose-pins, earrings, bangles, bracelets, neck pieces and more. We even have a special range curated specifically for bridalwear and men’s jewellery. Our award-winning design studio and craftsmanship make every piece of jewelry a masterpiece. Everything from conceptualization to designing is done by our in-house design studios. We have the best designers whose touch precisely transforms the diamonds into the most beautiful, elegant and adorable ornament beyond imagination. All our jewellery is designed & produced in-house at our National Award-winning state of the art Manufacturing facility design studios.

2) What’s the majority age group of the customers reaching out to you?

Our customers are across different age groups as we have jewellery catering to all – from delicate and dainty pieces to more regal jewellery. And all this about 40% cheaper than earth mined diamonds! The majority of our customers are families looking to purchase jewellery for celebrations and

special occasions.

3) Gen Z and Millennials are highly interested in gadgets, are they interested in jewellery as well?

Women love jewellery – at every age. Young women in these demographics are set to lead the way for the $251 billion global fine jewellery sector, projected to grow a further 8.6 per cent this year, according to Euromonitor. Our range is vast and has something for everyone. Being earth-friendly also has an added appeal to the younger generation, who want to create a more sustainable world. So yes, Wondr diamonds are the best choice for them.

4) Since the covid has hit India and the Globe, businesses have started suffering. Did it have any impact on your business? What kind of impact was it?

The last two years saw markets move dynamically as the world witnessed a global pandemic. Overall the market struggled for a bit and is now getting back to normal, like every other sector. The jewellery business is now on the growth path. In India, jewellery forms a very important part

of festivities and celebrations, especially weddings. And therefore, the jewellery industry saw an uptick since the festive season.

5) Any expansion plan or any major collaboration?

Wondr Diamonds is South India’s largest earth-friendly diamond brand – and we are expanding our footprint across India. We recently established an exclusive boutique store in Bangalore, our third store in South India after Chennai and Coimbatore. We will further strengthen our presence by adding 7 more stores across India by March 2022. Wondr Diamonds is all-set revolutionize the jewellery industry by making world-class diamonds attainable to every Indian family.

6) Any other point you want to highlight?

Wondr Diamonds is an Earth Friendly and Conflict Free diamond brand. Developed in cutting-edge technology labs and grown under strict ethical requirements - these diamonds continue to be a powerful symbol of love passed on from one generation to the next. Handcrafted by award-winning design studio and craftsmen at Wondr, every piece of jewelry is a true masterpiece. The jewelry is designed and manufactured at a meticulous and technologically advanced manufacturing facility which is a National – Award winning facility. Earth-friendly diamonds are treasures that do not tarnish the planet and completely eliminate the environmental consequences of mined diamonds. They are earth-friendly, have the same chemical, physical, and optical properties of a mined diamond, and cost roughly 50% less than a mined diamond, making sustainable luxury accessible to all. Every single diamond from Wondr is graded as per the 4Cs, certified, and the gold hallmarked. We also offer exchange and buyback